Anne Heche Nabs Lead in NBC Military Drama Pilot For God and Country

Anne Heche is ready to serve again at NBC.

The Hung grad — who previously toplined the Peacock network’s Save Me and recurred on The Michael J. Fox Show — will star opposite Mike Vogel in NBC’s military-themed pilot For God and Country, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama, penned by Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life), is said to take an in-depth look into the complicated world of our bravest military heroes, who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

In the pilot, Vogel plays Michael Dalton, leader of a special ops group in charge of retrieving a kidnapped American doctor. Heche’s Patricia Campbell works opposite Dalton, and as Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, oversees a team of surveillance analysts in charge of uncovering and interpreting threats. She is the mother of both a 19-year-old son currently enlisted in the Marines and a seven-year-old son at home who is known for her ability to remain calm while supervising any looming crisis.

Heche most recently appeared alongside real-life hubby James Tupper on Syfy’s one-and-done Aftermath. Her previous TV credits also include DigMen in Trees, Everwood and Another World.

7 Comments
  1. Luis Roman says:
    February 22, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    She goes back with NBC all the way back to “Another World.”

    Reply
  2. AnnieM says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:22 PM

    I didn’t know ‘Aftermath’ was a ‘one & done’ series. Too bad. We kind of liked it at our house.

    Reply
  3. Vanna says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    These networks insist on continuing to try and keep making us watch shows with Anne Heche and Katherine Heigl as the lead…let it go!

    Reply
  4. Bella says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    She’s an excellent actress. I’m glad to see she has a new show. I’ll give it a look.

    Reply
  5. iHeart says:
    February 22, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    Are you sure that’s a picture of Anne Heche? because it looks more like Gwenyth Paltrow

    Reply
