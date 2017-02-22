Anne Heche Nabs Lead in NBC Military Drama Pilot For God and Country

Anne Heche is ready to serve again at NBC.

The Hung grad — who previously toplined the Peacock network’s Save Me and recurred on The Michael J. Fox Show — will star opposite Mike Vogel in NBC’s military-themed pilot For God and Country, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The drama, penned by Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life), is said to take an in-depth look into the complicated world of our bravest military heroes, who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

In the pilot, Vogel plays Michael Dalton, leader of a special ops group in charge of retrieving a kidnapped American doctor. Heche’s Patricia Campbell works opposite Dalton, and as Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, oversees a team of surveillance analysts in charge of uncovering and interpreting threats. She is the mother of both a 19-year-old son currently enlisted in the Marines and a seven-year-old son at home who is known for her ability to remain calm while supervising any looming crisis.

Heche most recently appeared alongside real-life hubby James Tupper on Syfy’s one-and-done Aftermath. Her previous TV credits also include Dig, Men in Trees, Everwood and Another World.