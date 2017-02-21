The Mick Renewed Season 2 Fox
Courtesy of Fox

The Mick Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

By /

Aunt Mickey will be babysitting a bit longer, because The Mick will return for a second season.

Fox announced the comedy’s renewal Tuesday.

A sneak peek of the Kaitlin Olson-led series garnered 8.6 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating in January. Its time-slot premiere later that week — which did not have the benefit of a football lead-in — drew 3.3 million and a 1.3; its most recent episode grabbed 2.5 mil and a 1.0.

The Mick‘s next Season 1 episode airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c.

14 Comments
  1. nate says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    yayyyyyyyyy. fave comedy this season

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Yes!! I love this show!

    Reply
  3. LB says:
    February 21, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    This is my favorite, new comedy by far this year! Glad to hear it!

    Reply
  4. Ian says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    I don’t think a comedy had worked this well since Undateable, which is as high a praise as I can give, quite frankly.

    Reply
  5. Kerri says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Very cool! My favorite new comedy this season!

    Reply
  6. Ray says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:24 AM

    Cool. Now I need ABC to renew The Real O’Neals

    Reply
  7. william says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:25 AM

    Very happy that they renewed this show.. Surprised how good it was.

    Reply
  8. Michael says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    Great news!!!! this just might make up for Fox canceling The Grinder and Grandfathered ( yea i am still bitter of that)

    Reply
  9. william says:
    February 21, 2017 at 11:51 AM

    a really refreshing sit-com. great cast and story line. looking forward to more seasons.

    Reply
