The Mick Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Aunt Mickey will be babysitting a bit longer, because The Mick will return for a second season.
Fox announced the comedy’s renewal Tuesday.
A sneak peek of the Kaitlin Olson-led series garnered 8.6 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating in January. Its time-slot premiere later that week — which did not have the benefit of a football lead-in — drew 3.3 million and a 1.3; its most recent episode grabbed 2.5 mil and a 1.0.
The Mick‘s next Season 1 episode airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c.
yayyyyyyyyy. fave comedy this season
rating dont show it but Fox has renewed worse.
Yes!! I love this show!
This is my favorite, new comedy by far this year! Glad to hear it!
Try watching Crashed on HBO….Artie Lange is hilarious. If you prefer oddball to racy in your comedy, the best I’ve seen is Baskets bar none.
It’s called crashing but your right it’s great !
I don’t think a comedy had worked this well since Undateable, which is as high a praise as I can give, quite frankly.
Are you being sarcastic cuz undateable was god awful ?
Yeah, I was wonderin’ about that comment too. Wow!
Very cool! My favorite new comedy this season!
Cool. Now I need ABC to renew The Real O’Neals
Very happy that they renewed this show.. Surprised how good it was.
Great news!!!! this just might make up for Fox canceling The Grinder and Grandfathered ( yea i am still bitter of that)
a really refreshing sit-com. great cast and story line. looking forward to more seasons.