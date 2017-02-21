The Mick Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Aunt Mickey will be babysitting a bit longer, because The Mick will return for a second season.

Fox announced the comedy’s renewal Tuesday.

A sneak peek of the Kaitlin Olson-led series garnered 8.6 million total viewers and a 2.8 rating in January. Its time-slot premiere later that week — which did not have the benefit of a football lead-in — drew 3.3 million and a 1.3; its most recent episode grabbed 2.5 mil and a 1.0.

The Mick‘s next Season 1 episode airs tonight at 8:30/7:30c.