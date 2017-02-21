The 100 Sneak Peek: Luna (Rightfully) Questions Her Alliance With Skaikru

Being humanity’s last hope for survival may sound like a sweet gig, but here’s what they never tell you: it comes with strings attached.
That’s a lesson Luna quickly learns on Wednesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 9/8c), as the Arkadians “escort” her to Becca’s abandoned laboratory in order to synthesize her radiation-resistant blood.
“These are good people,” Nyko assures Luna in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “I trust them, and you trust me.”
“They think my blood will save them,” she replies. “What do you think would happen if I said they couldn’t have it?”
Look, I know we’re supposed to trust the main characters — they’re heroes! — but Luna does have a point. (And the way Miller orders her around towards the end of the clip only reinforces Luna’s concerns… and mine.)
Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Clarke should mention Luna kicked her butt on the rig last season. Maybe then they’d think twice about bossing Luna around in such a menacing manner.
Luna came to them last week desperate for help and they helped her without question (except Raven I know but Abby/Jackson did) Maybe she should be a bit more grateful. Why wouldn’t she help them however she can now, especially since it could save everyone?
I’m so happy Luna’s back.
So is Luna’s miracle blood suppose to be a play on the mountain men using the ark people’s blood?
Of course. Will they become they thing they hated to save themselves? It’s an interesting turn.