TWD's Sonequa Martin-Green Returns to New Girl, Faces 'Turd' Assault

Before taking the reins of CBS’ new Star Trek series, Sonequa Martin-Green popped back into New Girl to tie up some legal loose ends — and flex her untapped comedy chops in the process.
In tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), the Walking Dead vet reprises her role as Winston’s prank-addicted wife Rhonda and proceeds to make her estranged hubby’s current fiancé, Aly, an offer she really wants to refuse (but, ultimately, can’t): Rhonda promises to divorce Winston if and only if Aly agrees to partake in her latest prank stunt.
Press PLAY above to watch Martin-Green and Nasim Pedrad’s hilariously tense, “turd”-tossing negotiation unfold.
I sure hope we don’t lose Sasha on The Walking Dead :-(
I really love Aly. I hope Winston successfully gets her down the aisle because I’m not sure there is another woman out there, suited to him.