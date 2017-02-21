Exclusive

TWD's Sonequa Martin-Green Returns to New Girl, Faces 'Turd' Assault

Before taking the reins of CBS’ new Star Trek series, Sonequa Martin-Green popped back into New Girl to tie up some legal loose ends — and flex her untapped comedy chops in the process.

In tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), the Walking Dead vet reprises her role as Winston’s prank-addicted wife Rhonda and proceeds to make her estranged hubby’s current fiancé, Aly, an offer she really wants to refuse (but, ultimately, can’t): Rhonda promises to divorce Winston if and only if Aly agrees to partake in her latest prank stunt.

Press PLAY above to watch Martin-Green and Nasim Pedrad’s hilariously tense, “turd”-tossing negotiation unfold.

2 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 21, 2017 at 1:09 PM

    I sure hope we don’t lose Sasha on The Walking Dead :-(

    Reply
  2. Jason says:
    February 21, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    I really love Aly. I hope Winston successfully gets her down the aisle because I’m not sure there is another woman out there, suited to him.

    Reply
