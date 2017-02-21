Mariah Carey Now Blames 'Everybody' for That New Year's Eve Debacle

Are you sick of reading about Mariah Carey‘s now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance? Well, too bad, because she’s not done talking (or pointing fingers) just yet.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the songstress offers up a few more of her thoughts about that fateful night on ABC — in which she appeared to lip-sync, then awkwardly exited the stage mid-performance — this time coming out swinging against a rather broad group: literally “everybody.”

“This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen,” she asserts. “Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f–king stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody. And I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

But lest you mistake Carey’s self-blame for any sort of personal growth, consider this quote for a moment:

“If I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do,” she tells the mag. “Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.” (Yikes.)

