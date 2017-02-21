Mariah Carey New Year's Eve
Shutterstock

Mariah Carey Now Blames 'Everybody' for That New Year's Eve Debacle

By /

Are you sick of reading about Mariah Carey‘s now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance? Well, too bad, because she’s not done talking (or pointing fingers) just yet.

VIDEOSMariah Carey Vamps Her Way Through Painful Lip Sync Snafu on ABC’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Special — WATCH

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the songstress offers up a few more of her thoughts about that fateful night on ABC — in which she appeared to lip-sync, then awkwardly exited the stage mid-performance — this time coming out swinging against a rather broad group: literally “everybody.”

“This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen,” she asserts. “Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f–king stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody. And I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

RELATEDMariah Carey Gives First Post-New Year’s Performance on Kimmel

But lest you mistake Carey’s self-blame for any sort of personal growth, consider this quote for a moment:

“If I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do,” she tells the mag. “Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving.” (Yikes.)

Your thoughts on Carey’s latest statements? Drop ’em in a comment below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. A. D. says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:09 PM

    How about blame yourself for not having any talent!

    Reply
  2. CIP says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:15 PM

    What an idiot! Sorry for being so harsh but she should just let it go.

    Reply
  3. Gina says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    Regardless of what happened, she should just take it on the chin at this point. All of this finger pointing is making her look petty. Take the blame, and move on.

    Reply
  4. Ben says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:17 PM

    So Nick Cannon leaving makes more sense

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 