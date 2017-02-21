TVLine Items: Nikita Vet's ABC Series, Ronda Rousey on Blindspot and More

Nikita alum Devon Sawa‘s next TV gig will take him Somewhere Between at ABC.

The actor will star opposite Paula Patton in the supernatural summer series, about a news producer (Patton) who knows exactly when, where and how her daughter will be murdered, but is clueless about why she was killed and the killer’s identity.

Per our sister site Deadline, Sawa will play a cop-turned-private investigator on the series, which has already secured a ten-episode series order from ABC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* MMA icon Ronda Rousey will guest-star on NBC’s Blindspot as a female prison inmate. She appears in Episode 20, airing this spring.

* Dylan Walsh (Unforgettable) has joined the cast of the CW’s dramedy pilot Life Sentence, playing the father of Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, Deadline reports.

* Season 2 of Showtime’s documentary series Dark Net will premiere Thursday, April 6 at 10/9c.