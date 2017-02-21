Demi Moore Joins Empire for 'Treacherous' Recurring Stint

In what marks her first major TV gig since her breakout General Hospital stint in the ’80s, Demi Moore is joining Fox’s Empire in a major recurring role, TVLine has learned.

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: Spoilers on Grey’s, Empire, The Walking Dead, Good Fight, The 100, Jane the Virgin, SVU and More

Moore will play a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past who first appears in the Season 3 finale and who becomes “ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family” in (the already-ordered) Season 4.

Coincidentally, Moore joins a Season 3 guest cast that also includes real-life daughter Rumer Willis. It’s unclear if the duo’s paths will cross on the show though.

RELATEDExclusive: Empire Enlists Eva Longoria as Villainous Foil for [Spoiler]

Moore last appeared on the small screen in a 2003 episode of Will & Grace.

Empire resumes its current third season on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.