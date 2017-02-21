Demi Moore Joins Empire for 'Treacherous' Recurring Stint

Demi Moore Empire
In what marks her first major TV gig since her breakout General Hospital stint in the ’80s, Demi Moore is joining Fox’s Empire in a major recurring role, TVLine has learned.

Moore will play a take-charge nurse with a mysterious past who first appears in the Season 3 finale and who becomes “ever more treacherously entangled with the Lyon family” in (the already-ordered) Season 4.

Coincidentally, Moore joins a Season 3 guest cast that also includes real-life daughter Rumer Willis. It’s unclear if the duo’s paths will cross on the show though.

Moore last appeared on the small screen in a 2003 episode of Will & Grace.

Empire resumes its current third season on Wednesday, March 22 at 9/8c.

1 Comment
  1. Brian says:
    February 21, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    Like this casting. Always had a soft spot for Demi Moore.

    Reply
