Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Ruzek Returns — But His Intelligence Spot Is Gone

During this Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10/9c), Ruzek discovers that Rixton did more than just keep his seat warm at Intelligence — he replaced him!

RELATEDChicago Crossover: Tovah Feldshuh to Reprise Law & Order Role on Justice

Fresh off his undercover gig, Ruzek approaches Voight about coming back to work at the unit, but finds that his position has been filled. And there’s more bad news in this exclusive clip, which you can watch below: The Sergeant has no intention of bumping Rixton (recurring guest star Nick Wechsler) to make room for Ruzek.

“You left me one man short, with a bunch of people asking me questions I couldn’t answer,” Voight explains.

That means it’s down to patrol duty for Ruzek, who is not thrilled about the demotion after a run in Intelligence. “This is where I want to be,” he declares, to which Voight replies: “I’ll keep that in mind if something opens up.”

Press PLAY below to watch the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Ruzek’s job situation.