Stephen King, J.J. Abrams' Castle Rock Lands 10-Episode Series Order at Hulu

Hulu has confirmed the existence of its mystery Stephen King-J.J. Abrams collaboration… and is shedding more light on it, too.

The original series from King and Abrams, entitled Castle Rock, has scored a ten-episode series order, the streaming service announced Monday. Based on King’s short stories, Castle Rock is a psychological horror drama set in the fictional Maine town that’s often featured in his novels. Hulu calls it “a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”

Two alums of WGN America’s Manhattan, creator Sam Shaw and executive producer Dustin Thomason, are writing the series and will serve as executive producers, along with Abrams. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Abrams announced Castle Rock last week with a cryptic tweet that led to a teaser for the series, which listed the names of beloved King characters like Misery‘s Annie Wilkes and The Shining‘s Danny Torrance. The teaser has since piled up more than a million views on YouTube; check it out for yourself right here: