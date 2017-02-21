A picture is worth a thousand OHMYGODs.
As Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. brought its LMD arc to a thrilling, nail-biting close on Tuesday night, the final segment saw Jemma and Daisy “hack” themselves into the Framework that Aida had masterbuilt, with the plan to inhabit their avatar selves and then “wake” Coulson, May and the others trapped in the VR.
As they did so, Daisy woke up in a bathtub, where she received a text message summoning her and her “boyfriend” to work. As she stepped into the bedroom, who was that zonked under the covers? Daisy wondered/assumed, “Lincoln?” — but a nearby framed photo revealed otherwise. And as confirmed by the video tweet below, Brett Dalton is indeed back as (Framework) Grant Ward, when Season 4 resumes in April.
Watch the teaser below and share your reaction to Ward’s umpteenth incarnation.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Do not want. Bad move.
Actually I think it’s pretty brilliant. He’s dead, but this is pretty much an AU plot… and thus probably the most comic book plot arc this show has done. I’m excited (and this is someone who hated this character a lot).
Well, the good thing is that he will only be around until the team gets out of the Framework, since that world is not real and Grant Ward is still dead. So I’ll only have to tolerate him for six or seven episodes.
I hope it’s less than that.
Whateves, I love him in all his incarnations.
One of the many reasons I gave up on the show was because they couldn’t get rid of Grant Ward by defeating him or let him grow at all. This is not a good thing and confirms my decision to stay away.
This is great.
Hurrah!!!! He’s back! The more Dalton, the better.