A picture is worth a thousand OHMYGODs.

As Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. brought its LMD arc to a thrilling, nail-biting close on Tuesday night, the final segment saw Jemma and Daisy “hack” themselves into the Framework that Aida had masterbuilt, with the plan to inhabit their avatar selves and then “wake” Coulson, May and the others trapped in the VR.

As they did so, Daisy woke up in a bathtub, where she received a text message summoning her and her “boyfriend” to work. As she stepped into the bedroom, who was that zonked under the covers? Daisy wondered/assumed, “Lincoln?” — but a nearby framed photo revealed otherwise. And as confirmed by the video tweet below, Brett Dalton is indeed back as (Framework) Grant Ward, when Season 4 resumes in April.

Watch the teaser below and share your reaction to Ward’s umpteenth incarnation.