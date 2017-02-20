Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Elena, Stefan Reunite in Latest Teaser

Dear CW, you’re killing us.

Sincerely, fans of The Vampire Diaries.

Following this week’s Kai-centric episode, the network on Monday made public its latest teaser for the March 10 series finale, this time tossing Stefan into the mix.

No, we don’t hear any new dialogue — still the same “What happened? Why am I here right now?” from Elena — but we do see that she’s speaking these words to Stefan, who appears dressed for a fancy occasion. (Like, say, his wedding to Caroline?)

Last week, The CW released a vague synopsis for the series finale, titled “I Was Feeling Epic”:

With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle.


Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What do you make of this highly anticipated — yet highly confusing — reunion?

  1. Alyson says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:48 PM

    I just got smacked in the face with all the Stelena feels.

    • MangoMagic says:
      February 20, 2017 at 5:01 PM

      Same. I stopped watching the show after Plec destroyed Stelena, but it’s always going to be my TVD OTP so I had to watch this clip.

  2. Chris says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:52 PM

    You guys are kinda a few days late reporting this one lol

  3. Gina says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    This pretty much confirms for me that Stefan is the big death in the finale.

