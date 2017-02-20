Vampire Diaries Series Finale: Elena, Stefan Reunite in Latest Teaser

Dear CW, you’re killing us.

Sincerely, fans of The Vampire Diaries.

Following this week’s Kai-centric episode, the network on Monday made public its latest teaser for the March 10 series finale, this time tossing Stefan into the mix.

PHOTOSVampire Diaries Series Finale Wraps: ‘Tears,’ Cake and More From Everyone’s Last Day on Set

No, we don’t hear any new dialogue — still the same “What happened? Why am I here right now?” from Elena — but we do see that she’s speaking these words to Stefan, who appears dressed for a fancy occasion. (Like, say, his wedding to Caroline?)

Last week, The CW released a vague synopsis for the series finale, titled “I Was Feeling Epic”:

With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle.

–

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: What do you make of this highly anticipated — yet highly confusing — reunion?