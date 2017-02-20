TVLine Items: Arrangement Premiere Online, Veep Season 6 Tease and More

Looks like you’ll have access to E!’s Arrangement earlier than everyone thought.

The cable network has made the premiere of its new drama, The Arrangement, available online ahead of its March 5 airdate (10/9c).

The upcoming series — which stars Josh Henderson (Dallas), Christine Evangelista (Chicago Fire) and Michael Vartan (Alias) — centers on an A-list Hollywood superstar who has ties to a controversial organization and who offers a young actress a marital contract.

* Similarly, HBO will make three of its Sunday series available online ahead of their airdates. The next episodes of Girls, Big Little Lies and Crashing can be streamed starting Friday, Feb. 24, via HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO On Demand.

* In a trailer released Monday for Veep‘s upcoming sixth season, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Meyer attempts to navigate life after the presidency. (Spoiler alert: It doesn’t go well.) The HBO comedy returns Sunday, April 16, at 10:30/9:30 c. Press PLAY on the video below to get a glimpse of what’s ahead.

* Following the recent premiere of Planet Earth II, BBC America has greenlit Blue Planet II, a seven-part documentary that will explore the depths of the world’s oceans, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Swoozie Kurtz (Mike & Molly) has joined the ABC comedy pilot Charlie Foxtrot as a series regular, per Deadline.

* Susannah Flood (Chicago Fire) has been cast in ABC’s untitled Shondaland legal pilot about novice lawyers working in the Southern District of New York Federal Court. According to Deadline, Flood will play Kate Littlejohn, who is described as “smart” and “steadfast.”