Supergirl Recap: Valentine's Day Brings Out Kara's Inner 'Nasty Woman'

Supergirl‘s belated salute to Valentine’s Day could have doubled as the weirdest Bachelorette finale I’ve ever seen.

Two suitors remained at the top of Monday’s episode: Mon-El, the reformed bad boy from Daxam, and Mxyzptlk, the smarmy charmer from the Fifth Dimension. And following an hour of made-for-TV drama — honestly, I half expected Chris Harrison to emerge from behind an icicle in the Fortress of Solitude to take over hosting duties — Kara did, in fact, agree to marry one of her suitors.

“I’m not in love with him, but it’s the only way to stop him from hurting other people — and from killing you,” Kara told Mon-El of her decision to accept the magical lunatic’s proposal. (And isn’t that how most reality show winners feel by the end of the season?)

Then came the kind of twist from which after shows are born: Kara’s acceptance of Mxyzptlk’s proposal turned out to be part of a much larger ruse, one that ended with him spelling out his own name backwards, thus banishing him back to the Fifth Dimension. (Afterthought: Since Mxyzptlk didn’t receive the final rose, does that mean he gets to be The Bachelor next season? I feel like the producers could get a ton of mileage out of him calling Kara a “nasty woman” in the promos. You know, really play up the villain angle.)

And with Mxyzptlk out of the way, Kara and Mon-El were free to say how they really feel about each other: “The first bit about your infuriating male ego, that part I meant,” she told Mon-El. “But the second part, about us not being a match, I didn’t mean that.” Cue the long-overdue makeout, complete with a final shot of — you guessed it — two damn roses:

Elsewhere this week…

A CHANGE OF HEART | The Good ‘Ship Sanvers also experienced some rocky waters this week, but rest assured, it remains very much afloat. Ever the relationship optimist, Alex attempted to fight Maggie’s ambivalence towards Valentine’s Day with a some sexy choreography. But once Maggie explained her history with the holiday — specifically that she was outed at age 14 for giving her best friend a card, which led to her being kicked out of her house — Alex agreed to back down. So no one was more surprised when Maggie decided to change her tune, renting out a private ballroom for a “belated Valentine’s Day prom” to share with her “breathtaking” new girlfriend. D’aww.

WINN-ING! | Heck, this episode was so jam-packed with Valentine’s Day stories that even Winn got a piece of the action — in a surprisingly adorable subplot, might I add. Following a rough encounter at the alien bar, Winn fell hard for his savior, a Starhaven stunner named Lyra. (Her favorite book from childhood happened to be the only Starhaven book Winn had ever heard of, which totally sounds like the basis for a solid relationship.) She was hesitant to date him, as her experience with human men hasn’t been *ahem* stellar thus far, but she agreed to take things slowly. (I’ve got to admit, the way he made her feel comfortable in that restaurant scene was pretty charming. I really hope the show doesn’t find some way to murder this poor girl.)

Which of this week’s (many) Valentine’s Day stories did you most enjoy? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode below.