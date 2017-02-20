Supergirl Recap: Valentine's Day Brings Out Kara's Inner 'Nasty Woman'

Supergirl‘s belated salute to Valentine’s Day could have doubled as the weirdest Bachelorette finale I’ve ever seen.
Two suitors remained at the top of Monday’s episode: Mon-El, the reformed bad boy from Daxam, and Mxyzptlk, the smarmy charmer from the Fifth Dimension. And following an hour of made-for-TV drama — honestly, I half expected Chris Harrison to emerge from behind an icicle in the Fortress of Solitude to take over hosting duties — Kara did, in fact, agree to marry one of her suitors.
“I’m not in love with him, but it’s the only way to stop him from hurting other people — and from killing you,” Kara told Mon-El of her decision to accept the magical lunatic’s proposal. (And isn’t that how most reality show winners feel by the end of the season?)
Then came the kind of twist from which after shows are born: Kara’s acceptance of Mxyzptlk’s proposal turned out to be part of a much larger ruse, one that ended with him spelling out his own name backwards, thus banishing him back to the Fifth Dimension. (Afterthought: Since Mxyzptlk didn’t receive the final rose, does that mean he gets to be The Bachelor next season? I feel like the producers could get a ton of mileage out of him calling Kara a “nasty woman” in the promos. You know, really play up the villain angle.)
And with Mxyzptlk out of the way, Kara and Mon-El were free to say how they really feel about each other: “The first bit about your infuriating male ego, that part I meant,” she told Mon-El. “But the second part, about us not being a match, I didn’t mean that.” Cue the long-overdue makeout, complete with a final shot of — you guessed it — two damn roses:
Elsewhere this week…
A CHANGE OF HEART | The Good ‘Ship Sanvers also experienced some rocky waters this week, but rest assured, it remains very much afloat. Ever the relationship optimist, Alex attempted to fight Maggie’s ambivalence towards Valentine’s Day with a some sexy choreography. But once Maggie explained her history with the holiday — specifically that she was outed at age 14 for giving her best friend a card, which led to her being kicked out of her house — Alex agreed to back down. So no one was more surprised when Maggie decided to change her tune, renting out a private ballroom for a “belated Valentine’s Day prom” to share with her “breathtaking” new girlfriend. D’aww.
WINN-ING! | Heck, this episode was so jam-packed with Valentine’s Day stories that even Winn got a piece of the action — in a surprisingly adorable subplot, might I add. Following a rough encounter at the alien bar, Winn fell hard for his savior, a Starhaven stunner named Lyra. (Her favorite book from childhood happened to be the only Starhaven book Winn had ever heard of, which totally sounds like the basis for a solid relationship.) She was hesitant to date him, as her experience with human men hasn’t been *ahem* stellar thus far, but she agreed to take things slowly. (I’ve got to admit, the way he made her feel comfortable in that restaurant scene was pretty charming. I really hope the show doesn’t find some way to murder this poor girl.)
Believe that is Tamzin Merchant as Winn’s new GF.
Just now watching, but it looks like her.
Yep Jeremy Jordan credited her on Twitter.
Well all those people who jumped to conclusions based on the promos turned out to be wrong.. who’d a thunk it?
So I loved this episode but the Mon-el haters are going to hate it
My one annoyance – Kara’s continued double standard. She can protect Mon-el but he cannot do the same? She can make decisions by herself but others cannot?
Wa not crazy about Wynn’s new girlfriend but the Maggie storyline with her girlfriend was sweet.
Kara is protecting Mon El at the moment because he’s new to Earth. Once he’s got his bearings, she’ll stop.
Mon El needs to stop thinking he can make decisions for Kara when she’s repeatedly told him she wants to think for herself.
what this show has done to james as a character just because he isn’t the love interest has left such a bad taste in my mouth. Not even a mention. it was like he didn’t even exist and I know some people will be snarky and say good but to me it feels wrong after making him sucha huge part of the show.
I’ve never liked this version of Jimmy Olsen since the start… he seems to be the one major casting misfire on the show.
Writers not knowing what to do with a character is not the same as a casting misfire. Just like Laurel on Arrow. The show does not know what to do with him and its showing
I agree
I like the actor but he has as never really fit with the rest of the cast.
I feel the same. I’ve liked everything I’ve seen him in since I first saw him in Desperate housewives. But he doesn’t seem to fit here. Maybe because the show is campy and he’s not? Or maybe he just seems older/ more mature than Winn and Kara. I don’t know.
I thought he was good in the first few episodes. And then they brought Lucy in to stall the Kara/James ship and the writing didn’t know what to do with Kara/James other than to have her be a puppy dog around an adult man.
Kara/Barry and Kara/Mon El are both written like playground romances which is how the show seems to like writing for Kara and James definitely does not fit in to there..
Any episode of Supergirl without Jimmy / The Guardian is a good episode in my personal opinion.
The character just isn’t working – not as a love interest, not as a co-worker, not as a mentor, not as the replacement Cat Grant and most definitely not as the vigilante The Guardian. Jimmy should either head back to Metropolis to be Superman’s pal once again or he should be tempted by some “super power” drug offered by CADMUS and become their super powered muscle.
If neither of those scenarios are possible, then he should join the DEO as a trainee agent (since he’s using technology he stole from them in the first place) or he should get over his egotistical need to be as heroic as Superman and Supergirl and partner with Kara when she’s working on stories as her co-writer or photographer.
Hard to say a character is not working when theyre only on the show to argue with kara every other episode. You say he doesn’t work. I say the show is failing the character becasue hes not given any kind of consistent storyline. Thats a show failure not a character within a show failure
I’m happy to agree that it’s a show failure.
Well put.
BY FAR THE WORST EPISODE OF THE SEASON, they coudn’t ruin Kara’s character more even if they tried and to call this sanvers centric ep when they had 10 min. top SMH
No one called this a sanvers centric episode.. they found time for several different storylines and characters and treated them all well.. was a fun episode.
You calling what they did to Kara’s character treating her well ?!?? wow you are either blind, dumb or we are watching a different show
What exactly do you not like about her storyline?
basically the whole season 2 and the mon el thing is just topping it all off, i’m not saying i ship her with lena but the writers clearly write better scenes for kara when she’s with her
Go rewatch season 2…
I’ve liked season 2 a lot better than season 1… it’s more fun.. I miss some of the Cat Grant stuff but do not miss Lucy Lane and Max Lord and a lot of the clunky plotting.. Season 2 it seems like they are having more fun and they are using the supporting cast better…. no more stereotypical love triangle… Mon isn’t a problem for me.. other than that his name really should be Lar Gand if they were following the comics better.. but still.
long overdue make out? Yeah fin right never mind they rewrite Karas romantic history to accommodate Douche-el changing that SHE dumped Jimmy instead of that BS about her putting her heart out there to always get hurt. Apparently her love life has to take over the show instead of being in the background like last season. Douche-el is almost always with her and hardly ever interacts with others. I’m so sick of every episode ending with the rushed forced romance . Give me Kara/Alex/Winn/J’onn scenes more time
Best episode of the season!!
Well Mxyzptlk certainly fulfilled one of his potential jobs, namely being an audience surrogate. “Hmm… he hates Mon-El and loves Kara. Let’s make the second part be romantic in his eyes and roll with it.” It was like watching a fan fic author try and take over the show, in (mostly) the best possible way.
Fun episode! I found Mxyzptlk annoying, funny and cute. I’m glad both Kara and Winn got some action on VD!
However, I feel like the show is in need of a season big bad.
I think I might like Winn and Lyra. And I’m glad Kara passed on a bit of advice to Maggie. Mxyzptlk was a lot of fun, so I hope we see him again at some point.
Tbh Mxyzptlk had more chemistry with Kara than Mon el, and don’t get me started on Lena that ish was on another level
um – who cares about the actual episode -as a single male – can we just talk about kara/melissa in the wedding dress – stunning
Here…here. nothing better than a beautiful woman in a classic dress.
she looked beautiful!!
I was laughing at the beginning of the episode with the Aladdin references. It’s like “yep, let’s just get the Genie stuff out of the way.”
Whatever alien make up that was used on Lyra made her look like a Star Trek alien, maybe even the same species as Ensign Ro.
Every episode just makes me miss Smallville more and more. You’ll never find a better casted Superman universe, in film or television. #TomWellingIsMySuperman
The one thing i dont get is. why does Kara change back into her civilian guise at the DEO? They all know she is Supergirl.
Lyra is not actually an alien. Residents of Starhaven are actually the genetically modified descendants of humans who were abducted from earth many generations ago.
It seems that the producers really don’t want to give Kara an OTP because both Mon El and Mxyzptlk were douces with their measuring contest. At least Mxyzptlk admits that he’s looking for love; Mon El is just straight out frat boy who only does good things to impress the girl he’s trying to bed.
Alex/Maggie were better but Alex should have been the one apologizing to Maggie. Maggie straight out told Alex that she hated Valentine’s Day, wiht good reason as we found out, and Alex should have respected that.
The best romance was Winn/Lyra. Straight up honest and adult. J’onn’s messages to M’Gann was sweet too.
—
I can’t wait till Mon El leaves.Kara being constantly tied to him is killing her character.
I really don’t get all the hate for him… but I think it’s pretty clear that they will send him into the phantom zone at the end of the season so they are making her care for him so that it will be a big thing for her to make that decision.
I really enjoyed all three storylines in this ep, one of my favorite eps of the whole season actually (more fun & charm, less “omg the world is ending”). I think the Winn/Lyra relationship was the most entertaining, probably because it’s brand new & it came out of nowhere & that ending restaurant scene was ADORABLE (plus I watched Jeremy Jordan turn on the charm as Jack Kelly in Newsies twice within three days so I’m definitely in that zone right now). But I liked Alex/Maggie and Kara/Mon-El too. Chris Wood has such great chemistry with everyone.
After the episode, I was like heck yeah that was a fun one, but I guess I have a lot of criticisms. Like the lack of James (even though it’s like they don’t really know what to do with him), Kara trying to control everyone, Maggie walking away from that tiramisu (who does that?). But Peter Gadiot really nailed Myx and I’m glad they left it in a way that he could come back again. And I dig Winn and Lyra. Hopefully she doesn’t turn out to be a baddie because I like her so far!