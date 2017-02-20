Exclusive

Shadowhunters Sneak Peek: Jace and Clary Relay the Angel's Twisted Vision

By /

Luke gets some good news and some bad news on Monday’s Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8/7c), though it’s kind of hard to differentiate between the two.

RELATEDMarvel’s Cloak & Dagger: Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph Cast in Freeform Series

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the revealing episode, Jace and Clary arrive at the Jade Wolf with a bucket of knowledge to dump on their (understandably) angry were-pal. And right when you think things get any worse…

“Just now on the rooftop, he showed us both a vision of a demon that could destroy the sword,” Jace says.

RELATEDYoung & Hungry: Freeform Orders Additional Season 5 Episodes

To say that this piques Luke’s curiosity would be (ahem) a hell of an understatement.

Hit PLAY on the video above to witness the rest of this trio’s troubling chat, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 