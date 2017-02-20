24: Legacy Recap: Daddy Issues

This week on Fox’s 24: Legacy, Senator Donovan questioned the latest evidence against his chief of staff, Nicole swung into action and Carter did what the hero here typically does — went against CTU’s orders!

POP QUIZZED | As Nilaa got hauled to CTU for further interrogation, Senator Donovan continued to question his longtime colleague’s guilt — as well as raised an eyebrow when his father didn’t scratch his own head the slightest. After an assistant ran background on the allegedly damning mosque incident and corroborated Nilaa’s story — she went there to denounce the radical imam — Donovan had an NSA pal examine the tell-tale ATM video, deducing that it was a fake. Donovan confronted his father with that intel, noting that the leak nonetheless did come from their campaign office, and only they and Rebecca had access.

Henry confessed that he was leveraged into accessing and turning over the Army Rangers’ names when Jadalla Bin-Khalid learned that his company bought off-market oil from ISIL. Henry saw the six Rangers’ lives as a small price to pay for the good that his son will eventually do as president. Donovan called his wife at episode’s end to report that Nilaa is in fact innocent — but will he turn in his dad, who is prepared to deny everything (at the advice of slithery Luis)?

CLOSE CALL | Having heard a recording of the phone call where Aisha ordered a hit on Isaac, Nicole was anxious to alert her ex — so she tripped up 6-foot-2 Jerome with a coffee table (?) and made a run for it. Jerome chased after her, firing bullets, while Aisha tried to head Nicole off at the pass. Nicole KO’d Aisha, then pulled a gun on Jerome and phoned Isaac just in time to keep him from getting whacked at the meet-up. Hearing shots fired, cops arrived to arrest Nicole, after Aisha and Jerome had split, but Isaac ended up bribing the men in blue to let her go.

SEE-T-YOU LATER! | Yes, the terrorists got their hands on the flash drive, though unbeknownst to any of the good guys the sleeper cell files got corrupted, and thus will — conveeeeeniently — take much time to salvage. CTU meanwhile was left with no leads, until Grimes told Carter that he recognized the custom guns used by Jadalla’s crew, and they likely came from an ex-military smugger named Gabriel. Carter suggested to Mullins that he and Grimes approach Gabriel ostensibly to sell top-secret military schematics, but Mullins nixes the idea. So, of course, Carter and Ingram conspire to launch that op anyway, with about-to-be-fired Andy sneaking the schematics to Carter, who then gets the drop on not one but three men to sneak himself and Grimes out of CTU, to find this Gabriel.

THE GIRLFRIEND EXPERIENCE | Amira’s brother Hassan coached her over the phone on how to end Drew’s life, with a syringe full of air shot into his IV. And though she couldn’t bring herself to do it, when Drew woke up and started freaking the eff out over seeing her, Amira went ahead and killed him as instructed.

What did you think of 24: Legacy Episode 4? Will Donovan rat on his father? Will Isaac read too much into Nicole saving his life?