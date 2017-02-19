NCIS: LA Recap: Mole Hunt Ends With Another Betrayal, Hint at Big Exit

CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles concluded its long-running mole storyline on Sunday night, but not before raising the curtain on another snitch, letting one shady sort slip away and seemingly setting the stage for a cast member’s sad swan song.
When last we tuned in, “Sullivan” aka CIA Officer Ferris had taken Kensi hostage, drugging her and wheeling her off to the basement of a church in Koreatown. Determined to exact “payback” for his lost leg, he revved up an electric saw, but Kensi bought herself a bit of time by using Ferris’ feelings for her against him. After Eric gets a lead on Kensi’s whereabouts, Callen for some reason (to “buy time,” but still!) phones Ferris to announce that they are en route. Ferris drugs Kensi and throws a hood over her, preparing to wheel her off to somewhere else. By the time Sam, Callen and a hot-headed Deeks arrive, the find someone bound and hooded in the basement — but it’s Joelle, Callen’s ex. She claims that she herself got accosted and drugged, and had just come to there, strapped to the chair.
Back at HQ, Hetty and then a boiling-over, punch-happy Deeks take turns trying to get intel out of CIA Officer Vostanik Sabatino, but he A) insists he has none, and B) maintains that he was working for NCIS’ interests and against Ferris and the other “bad apples.” Sabatino offers to help NCIS draw out Ferris (to which Callen says a firm, “No thank you”), and then warns the team that Ferris is a very bad egg, not someone who joined the Agency “for love of country.” Sabatino also echoes that had NCIS never gone to Afghanistan and in doing so unwittingly cost the spooks money, this never would have been an issue.
Meanwhile, Sam assures Deeks that Kensi is “tough as nails” and will make this “bastard” pay, but Deeks is still wired enough to rip Hetty, saying that since she sent Kensi to Afghanistan in the first place, “If anything happens to her, that’s on you.”
Amidst all of this, Admiral A.J. Chegwidden (of JAG) arrives, giving Eric a brief scare. Having heard the team is up to their “ass in alligators,” he came to help Hetty and her team fix things. Hetty meanwhile checks in on Joelle, who says she is feeling a bit better after the day’s events. Hetty remarks that is surprising, seeing as Joelle — aka CIA Officer Taylor — lost three of her colleagues today. Found out, Joelle explains that she was originally assigned to keep an eye on Callen, until the op changed and she got dragged into it. Pressed by Hetty, Joelle (unconvincingly) whips out a gun, only to get KO’d by an oar-wielding Admiral Chegwidden.
Now being held at a house in Studio City, Kensi begins violently choking on blood (having bitten down on her own tongue), leading Ferris to free her enough that she can knock him down with a kick. Snipping her zip ties with a carpet knife, a fight ensues, during which Kensi slashes her captor across the chest. But just then, two more of his accomplices show up to detain Kensi, again.
Back at the boathouse, Callen and Joelle have “the talk,” during which she claims that she was trying to protect him when she broke things off. Callen says he can forgive the lying — “That’s part of the job” — but not her betrayal. She shoots back, “If you can’t forgive me, how will you ever forgive yourself for all the times” you did same?
When hospitalized Granger guns down an assassin who’d been sent to his room, Eric uses a chain of text messages on the dead woman’s phone to locate Kensi. Arriving on the scene, Sam and Callen take out the other operatives, while Deeks cuts Ferris’ “If you take one more step….” speech with a double-tap to the head, which Kensi finds to be quite the romantic gesture. The reunited duo then order “dad” (Callen) to get out of the room as they embrace.
As Deeks carries Kensi out, the fellas realize that Sabatino, whom they had handcuffed to the SUV, has vanished. Back at HQ, meanwhile, Hetty invites Chegwidden to stick around and help clean up her legal mess. Later, Hetty pays Granger a visit at the hospital, imploring him to get some rest. “I dreamt there was a buzzard and he kept circling me,” Granger shares, to which Hetty replies, “Don’t be a smart-ass, Owen.”
One way or another, that moment would seem to, by coincidence or design, open the door for any number of exit storylines for cast member Miguel Ferrer, who passed away last month, made his final appearance in this episode and will be written out of the CBS drama/paid tribute when it next airs on Sunday, March 5.
What did you think of the mole hunt climax, Joelle getting busted and the possible ways Granger could be written out?
So is John M. Jackson joining the cast?
JAG reunion for the win!
I. Agree
I am still not sure what to think about Sabatino. It didn’t really make sense that he would be working with Ferris since Sabatino was on the mission where Ferris got shot. I thought pulling Joelle in was weak. There’s no way they had that planned out that far in advance. As soon as she showed up in the episode you knew it was a reason.
I agree about Joelle. The writing has really gone down hill the last few years.
Isn’t it a little odd how sam’s wife knew two people who happened to be trying to bring down Ncis and she was completely in the dark?
This whole story arc made no sense. NCISLA is unwatchable. I just watched my last episode.
The NCIS/NCIS LA, etc, writers have the tendency to write these long story arcs that seem impossible to finish in the final 6 minute section of the last show only to wrap things up in the blink of an eye. Harper Deering, Port-to-Port, etc, and again this mole arc. The whole plot line was exciting and interesting but full of holes and “why’s”. The main question I’ve had during this whole are is “WHERE WAS VANCE???” This would have been a great spot to get the NCIS cast in to help these guys, since Gibbs and Callen are good old buddies. So many things could have been done.
Still it was enjoyable, and the JAG admiral would be a good replacement for Granger (RIP Mr. Ferrer.
Get your stories inline NCISLA. You already said Callen broke up with Joelle and now its the other way around? What a waste of time to make Joelle the mole. Like she mattered since you already made it clear Callen didn’t give a rats *** about her.
Felt so bad for Callen in this episode. His face when he found out about Joelle, and then the cutting up of the table. :-(
Did I miss where we find out whether the LAPD detective lived or not after Deeks confessed? Or is that one of those things that will resurface months from now out of nowhere?
They wrote themselves into a corner, dragging out this mole storyline as long as they did. It should never have gone on this long. So it became a “damned if they do, damned if they don’t” situation. It wasn’t really believable that any of our long-time team members could be the mole. At the same time, anything less sort of feels like a cop out, since they dragged it out so long. I guess Joelle was as good a character as any to throw out there, though it does beg the question of how Michelle, a former CIA agent herself, didn’t know about it.
I love that they’re bringing Chegwidden back though, even if it’s just for awhile.
As far as Granger goes, I’m guessing they’ll just have someone in the next episode, probably Hetty, announce to the team that he passed away in the hospital. It’s so sad though. :( RIP Miguel Ferrer.
I like the addition of AJ.
I think they foreshadowed Chegwidden coming on. Wasn’t Hetty on the phone talking to someone named AJ earlier this season? It’ll be interesting if they continue to use him. With the whole CIA mess, Steven Culp should have his agent pitch the return of Clayton Webb. He had great chemistry with the Admiral back on JAG.