Last Man on Earth Video: Kristen Wiig Is Loving the '80s in First Promo

Kristen Wiig dances the night away when she first arrives on The Last Man on Earth.

RELATEDThe Last Man on Earth Fall Finale Recap: Did [Spoiler] Really Just Do That?!

In the first promo (which will first air tonight during Fox’s primetime line-up) released ahead of her “mysterious” midseason debut, the Bridesmaids actress can be seen exiting some sort of enclosed vault dressed in a garbage bag, protective goggles and a surgical mask — presumably in fear of catching the virus. Once she realizes she’s in the clear, Wiig strips down to patterned leggings and a bright silver vest as she lip-syncs her way through Laura Branigan’s 1982 hit “Gloria.” (Did we mention there’s also an adorable puppy involved?)

Wiig last acted opposite series lead Will Forte in 2010’s MacGruber, a feature-length spinoff of Saturday Night Live‘s popular MacGyver spoof. No further details have been disclosed about her top-secret recurring role.

Press PLAY on the promo above, then tell us if you’ll be tuning in for Wiig’s arrival on the Last Man on Earth midseason premiere (airing Sunday, March 5 at 9:30/8:30c).