The Simpsons Video: Patton Oswalt Returns in a Killer New Role

Patton Oswalt is back in the booth for his second visit to Springfield on Sunday’s Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c) — and he’s not leaving until a dark secret is exposed.

As you might have guessed — especially if you already hit play on the video above — Oswalt is lending his voice to Bart’s guilt, which manifests itself after he lies about throwing away Lisa’s favorite hat. Oswalt first guest-starred in Season 24’s “The Day the Earth Stood Cool,” voicing a pint-sized hipster named T-Rex.

In addition to offering a first look at Oswalt’s (surprisingly violent) guest spot, TVLine’s exclusive behind-the-scenes video also showcases the actor’s nerdy impressive wealth of Simpsons knowledge.

