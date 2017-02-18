Ratings: Grimm Ticks Up on Soft Friday

On a Friday when every other show was at best flat, NBC’s Grimm ticked up in the demo week-to-week, with a 0.8 rating, while holding steadyish with 3.9 million total viewers.

Leading out of that, Emerald City (2.4 mil/0.6) added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (7.3 mil/0.9) dropped 25 percent in the demo to tie its season low. Hawaii Five-0 (9.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, while Blue Bloods (10 mil/1.1) dipped one tenth.

Fox’s Rosewood (2.7 mil/0.6) dipped. Sleepy Hollow (1.8 mil/0.5) tied its lowest audience while steady in the demo.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) and Reign (680K/0.2) each lost a few viewers while steady in the demo.

Over on ABC, Last Man (6.5 mil/1.1) and Dr. Ken (4.3 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, while Shark Tank (5.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths.

