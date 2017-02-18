Ratings: Grimm Ticks Up on Soft Friday

On a Friday when every other show was at best flat, NBC’s Grimm ticked up in the demo week-to-week, with a 0.8 rating, while holding steadyish with 3.9 million total viewers.
Leading out of that, Emerald City (2.4 mil/0.6) added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.
Over on CBS, MacGyver (7.3 mil/0.9) dropped 25 percent in the demo to tie its season low. Hawaii Five-0 (9.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, while Blue Bloods (10 mil/1.1) dipped one tenth.
Fox’s Rosewood (2.7 mil/0.6) dipped. Sleepy Hollow (1.8 mil/0.5) tied its lowest audience while steady in the demo.
The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) and Reign (680K/0.2) each lost a few viewers while steady in the demo.
Over on ABC, Last Man (6.5 mil/1.1) and Dr. Ken (4.3 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, while Shark Tank (5.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths.
Grimm was so funny last night!
Yes it was! Hank and Diana definitely had me laughing.
Sleepy Hollow reaching CW numbers. CUT
MacGyver and H50 might be dipping because of the choice not to do teaser clips for the next week’s episode, making it seem like they’re doing a re-run. People probably switch channels i they don’t hear “stay tuned for scenes…” before the end commercial break. It’s kind of a bleep move on the network’s part, IMO.
Don’t watch MacGyver, but H50 is now on “only if it looks interesting” for me and if I don’t know what’s coming up, I don’t find myself caring too much.
Pretty much everything was down across the board this week, I bet it has more to do with that then not showing a teaser. CBS Friday is about as stable as it comes for tv.
Not really a good night but it is nice for Grimm that though their numbers aren’t great they are at least steady. Sleepy and Rosewood not surprising . Even CBS dipped last night. So low for some shows last night
I watched Grimm for once and the cast getting along and having tons of fun was really charming. They do seem like a family.