GRIMM -- "Blind Love" Episode 607 -- Pictured: (l-r) Silas Weir Mitchell as Monroe, Bree Turner as Rosalee Calvert -- (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC)
Courtesy of NBC

Ratings: Grimm Ticks Up on Soft Friday

By /

On a Friday when every other show was at best flat, NBC’s Grimm ticked up in the demo week-to-week, with a 0.8 rating, while holding steadyish with 3.9 million total viewers.

Leading out of that, Emerald City (2.4 mil/0.6) added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Over on CBS, MacGyver (7.3 mil/0.9) dropped 25 percent in the demo to tie its season low. Hawaii Five-0 (9.5 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, while Blue Bloods (10 mil/1.1) dipped one tenth.

Fox’s Rosewood (2.7 mil/0.6) dipped. Sleepy Hollow (1.8 mil/0.5) tied its lowest audience while steady in the demo.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (1 mil/0.4) and Reign (680K/0.2) each lost a few viewers while steady in the demo.

Over on ABC, Last Man (6.5 mil/1.1) and Dr. Ken (4.3 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, while Shark Tank (5.2 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths.

7 Comments
  1. Carm says:
    February 18, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Grimm was so funny last night!

    Reply
  2. KLS says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:44 AM

    Sleepy Hollow reaching CW numbers. CUT

    Reply
  3. Conspiracy Theorist says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    MacGyver and H50 might be dipping because of the choice not to do teaser clips for the next week’s episode, making it seem like they’re doing a re-run. People probably switch channels i they don’t hear “stay tuned for scenes…” before the end commercial break. It’s kind of a bleep move on the network’s part, IMO.

    Don’t watch MacGyver, but H50 is now on “only if it looks interesting” for me and if I don’t know what’s coming up, I don’t find myself caring too much.

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      February 18, 2017 at 10:40 AM

      Pretty much everything was down across the board this week, I bet it has more to do with that then not showing a teaser. CBS Friday is about as stable as it comes for tv.

      Reply
  4. kmw says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    Not really a good night but it is nice for Grimm that though their numbers aren’t great they are at least steady. Sleepy and Rosewood not surprising . Even CBS dipped last night. So low for some shows last night

    Reply
  5. Iris says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:56 AM

    I watched Grimm for once and the cast getting along and having tons of fun was really charming. They do seem like a family.

    Reply
