The Sinner Trailer: Jessica Biel Commits Vicious Crime in USA Network Drama

Jessica Biel takes a stab at murder in the first trailer for The Sinner.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the forthcoming USA Network drama (premiere date TBA) follows a young mother (Biel) who, when overcome by an inexplicable fit of rage, commits a startling act of violence — and, to her horror, has no idea why. Bill Pullman (Independence Day) co-stars as the investigator hellbent on trying to uncover a possibly buried motive and, along the way, discovers violent secrets from her past.

The Sinner marks Biel’s first series regular role since 7th Heaven. She also serves as an executive producer on the project, which is being adapted by Derek Simonds (The Astronaut Wives Club).

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then tell us if you’ll tune in for Biel’s TV comeback.