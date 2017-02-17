The Leftovers Trailer: Kevin and Nora Brace for 'Final Departure'

The Leftovers‘ final season is almost ready for liftoff and, by the looks of this horrifying new trailer, it’s going to be a bumpy eight-episode swan song

The 60-second promo shadows Justin Theroux’s Kevin and Carrie Coon’s Nora as they begin their relatively mundane trek from Texas to Australia, but the clip also sprinkles in terrifying glimpses of the fresh hell that presumably awaits them Down Under.

“In my humble opinion, the ending is satisfying,” Coon recently assured TVLine. “There are a lot of directions the show could’ve taken, and, I feel in my Nora Durst heart, that they chose the right one. I approve of the direction the show went with.”

Executive producer Damon Lindelof also previously teased that Season 3 may not feel quite like The Leftovers to which fans are accustomed. Besides the new Aussie locale, it’s also, obviously, “ending, and that’s infusing it with a certain degree of energy that’s different, perhaps, than the previous seasons.”

Leftovers‘ third and final season will debut on Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c.