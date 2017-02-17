Ratings: Supernatural and Chicago Med Tick Up, Training Day Dips Some More

The CW’s Supernatural this Thursday drew 1.82 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up on both counts week-to-week. Leading out of that, Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) dipped.

Elsewhere…..

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.6 mil/2.0) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, Scandal (6.1 mil/1.7) rose a tenth and HTGAWM (4.6 mil/1.3) was steady.

NBC | Superstore (3.6 mil/1.1) and Powerless (2.5 mil/0.8) were steady, while Chicago Med (6.1 mil/1.2) ticked up. The Blacklist (4.67 mil/0.9) was flat in the demo while dipping to another all-time audience low.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (13.3 mil/2.7) dipped 10 percent in the demo, The Great Indoors (8.1 mil/1.6) rose a tenth and Mom (7.7 mil/1.5) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/1.3) were steady. Training Day (3.8 mil/0.7) dipped some more in Week 3.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.7 mil/1.1) and My Kitchen Rules (2.1 mil/0.7) each slipped two tenths.

