Ratings: Supernatural and Chicago Med Tick Up, Training Day Dips Some More

The CW’s Supernatural this Thursday drew 1.82 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up on both counts week-to-week. Leading out of that, Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) dipped.
Elsewhere…..
ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.6 mil/2.0) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, Scandal (6.1 mil/1.7) rose a tenth and HTGAWM (4.6 mil/1.3) was steady.
NBC | Superstore (3.6 mil/1.1) and Powerless (2.5 mil/0.8) were steady, while Chicago Med (6.1 mil/1.2) ticked up. The Blacklist (4.67 mil/0.9) was flat in the demo while dipping to another all-time audience low.
CBS | Big Bang Theory (13.3 mil/2.7) dipped 10 percent in the demo, The Great Indoors (8.1 mil/1.6) rose a tenth and Mom (7.7 mil/1.5) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/1.3) were steady. Training Day (3.8 mil/0.7) dipped some more in Week 3.
FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.7 mil/1.1) and My Kitchen Rules (2.1 mil/0.7) each slipped two tenths.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Supernatural was one of the best this season… maybe in many seasons. I hope people catch it on their PVRs
The Blacklist so far this season is going downhill maybe because of the storyline involving Red Reddington becoming the target and who’s blaming for it. As for Training Day, looks like it could very well be on the verge of cancellation soon.
I’d say The Blacklist, Training Day, and My Kitchen Rules get the ax.
Training day is no lethal weapon. Of all the movies they try and adapt to tv format lethal weapon is the only one that is any good. Haha remember rush hour
Scandal has returned in fine form. I’m hoping HTGAWM gets renewed for a fourth season. I can’t wait to see the two hour season finale of HTGAWM.
HTGAWM was already renewed for next year, the announcement was made within the last week to 10 days.
ABC renewed HTGAWM for season 4
I’m actually enjoying Riverdale, but considering how much promotion the CW put into the show I’m sure they are not thrilled with the ratings. Hopefully it makes up for it on the app and when it premieres on Netflix. I’m not suprised Powerless dropped so much. I tried it, and it’s just not funny. If it gets renewed, which I doubt since Telenovela had similar ratings and was canceled, they need to retool the show.
Love Riverdale..
CW finally has a new great show.