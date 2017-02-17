Season 12, Episode 12
Courtesy of The CW

Ratings: Supernatural and Chicago Med Tick Up, Training Day Dips Some More

By /

The CW’s Supernatural this Thursday drew 1.82 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up on both counts week-to-week. Leading out of that, Riverdale (1.1 mil/0.4) dipped.

Elsewhere…..

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.6 mil/2.0) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, Scandal (6.1 mil/1.7) rose a tenth and HTGAWM (4.6 mil/1.3) was steady.

NBC | Superstore (3.6 mil/1.1) and Powerless (2.5 mil/0.8) were steady, while Chicago Med (6.1 mil/1.2) ticked up. The Blacklist (4.67 mil/0.9) was flat in the demo while dipping to another all-time audience low.

CBS | Big Bang Theory (13.3 mil/2.7) dipped 10 percent in the demo, The Great Indoors (8.1 mil/1.6) rose a tenth and Mom (7.7 mil/1.5) and Life in Pieces (6.2 mil/1.3) were steady. Training Day (3.8 mil/0.7) dipped some more in Week 3.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.7 mil/1.1) and My Kitchen Rules (2.1 mil/0.7) each slipped two tenths.

9 Comments
  1. Gerald says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Supernatural was one of the best this season… maybe in many seasons. I hope people catch it on their PVRs

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    The Blacklist so far this season is going downhill maybe because of the storyline involving Red Reddington becoming the target and who’s blaming for it. As for Training Day, looks like it could very well be on the verge of cancellation soon.

    Reply
  3. Billy Bob Johnson says:
    February 17, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    I’d say The Blacklist, Training Day, and My Kitchen Rules get the ax.

    Reply
  4. George says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    Training day is no lethal weapon. Of all the movies they try and adapt to tv format lethal weapon is the only one that is any good. Haha remember rush hour

    Reply
  5. QueenB says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    Scandal has returned in fine form. I’m hoping HTGAWM gets renewed for a fourth season. I can’t wait to see the two hour season finale of HTGAWM.

    Reply
  6. Haz says:
    February 17, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    I’m actually enjoying Riverdale, but considering how much promotion the CW put into the show I’m sure they are not thrilled with the ratings. Hopefully it makes up for it on the app and when it premieres on Netflix. I’m not suprised Powerless dropped so much. I tried it, and it’s just not funny. If it gets renewed, which I doubt since Telenovela had similar ratings and was canceled, they need to retool the show.

    Reply
  7. Cosmin says:
    February 17, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    Love Riverdale..
    CW finally has a new great show.

    Reply
ad
 