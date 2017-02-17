Shondaland Pilot Casts Good Wife's Ben Rappaport, Hunters' Britne Oldford

Ben Rappaport (The Good Wife), Britne Oldford (Hunters) and Anna Deavere Smith (Nurse Jackie) have been cast in Shondaland’s as-yet-untitled pilot from Scandal scribe Paul Davies , our sister site Deadline reports.

The project takes place in the Southern District of New York Federal Court — aka the “Mother Court” — and would follow attorneys for both the prosecution and defense “as they handle the most high profile and high stakes case in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.” Shondaland and ABC Studios are producing.

Rappaport has been cast as Seth, a recent law school grad about to embark on his career as a prosecutor, while Oldford plays Sandra, a public defender driven by the injustices her family dealt with when she was just a child. Smith plays Tina Krissman, a tough-as-nails court clerk unwilling to put up with anyone’s nonsense.

Should this latest Shondaland drama move forward, it will join on ABC’s line-up Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, all of which were recently renewed.