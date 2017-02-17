Archer Season 8 Trailer Transports the Gang to Noir-Themed 'Dreamland'

Archer is turning back the clock for its (presumed) third-to-last season.

Along with the series’ move to FXX for Season 8, the animated comedy is also shifting its setting to 1940s Los Angeles, a world full of machine guns, old-timey hats and — in Lana’s case — really bad jokes.

If you’re wondering how all of this is possible, considering the show’s titular spy appeared to die at the end of Season 7, the answer lies in this season’s theme: “Dreamland.” (That’s right, people, this is all presumably a coma dream.)

Series creator Adam Reed recently discussed his desire to end Archer after Season 10: “I was going to end it after [Season] 8, but then I had sort of a brain explosion of a way that I could do three more seasons and really keep my interest up. So the three seasons that are coming up are gonna be pretty different from what has come before, and they’re gonna be different from each other.”

Archer‘s new season kicks off Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c on FXX.

Check out TVLine's interview with the cast from Comic-Con!