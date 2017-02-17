Archer Season 8 Trailer Transports the Gang to Noir-Themed 'Dreamland'

By /

Archer is turning back the clock for its (presumed) third-to-last season.

VIDEOSArcher Interview: Cast Defends Shortened Seasons, Examines L.A. Dream Theory

Along with the series’ move to FXX for Season 8, the animated comedy is also shifting its setting to 1940s Los Angeles, a world full of machine guns, old-timey hats and — in Lana’s case — really bad jokes.

If you’re wondering how all of this is possible, considering the show’s titular spy appeared to die at the end of Season 7, the answer lies in this season’s theme: “Dreamland.” (That’s right, people, this is all presumably a coma dream.)

Series creator Adam Reed recently discussed his desire to end Archer after Season 10: “I was going to end it after [Season] 8, but then I had sort of a brain explosion of a way that I could do three more seasons and really keep my interest up. So the three seasons that are coming up are gonna be pretty different from what has come before, and they’re gonna be different from each other.”

Archer‘s new season kicks off Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c on FXX.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Plus: Check out TVLine’s interview with the cast from Comic-Con!

 

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 