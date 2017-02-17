TVLine Items: Animal Kingdom Return Date, Sleepy Vet's CW Pilot and More

Animal Kingdom‘s dysfunctional Cody clan is coming back for more: Season 2 of TNT’s stylish crime drama will kick off Tuesday, May 30 at 9/8c.
If you can’t wait that long to find what’s next for Ellen Barkin’s matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody and her bank-robbing sons, watch a new teaser trailer for Animal Kingdom‘s sophomore run, also starring Scott Speedman and Shawn Hatosy:
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Sleepy Hollow alum Matt Barr will headline The CW’s military drama/conspiracy thriller pilot Valor, our sister site Deadline reports.
* Isaiah Washington (The 100, Grey’s Anatomy) will guest-star during Blue Bloods‘ 150th episode (airing in late March) as ESU Deputy Chief Travis Jackson, who goes up against Frank when he files an age-discrimination suit against the department, EW.com reports.
* Retired slugger Nick Swisher is joining Fox Sports as an analyst for the 2017 MLB season.
* Showtime is developing the civil rights-themed limited series The Ali Summit, about Muhammad Ali’s refusal to enter the military over his objections to the Vietnam War, Deadline reports.
