Workaholics' Anders Holm Nabs Lead in Mindy Kaling Comedy Pilot

Anders Holm is getting back into business with his former TV fiancée.

The Workaholics star will topline Mindy Kaling’s as-yet-untitled NBC sitcom pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

The single-camera comedy, from Kaling and fellow Mindy Project scribe Charlie Grandy, follows Vince (Holm), a charming gym owner who, along with “gorgeous idiot” brother Michael, still lives with his parents. When a teenager claiming to be his son arrives on his doorstep courtesy of high school girlfriend Priya (Kaling, who is set to recur), their carefree days of working out and chasing after women are put on indefinite hold.

Holm previously recurred on The Mindy Project as Mindy’s reverend-turned-DJ beau Casey. He is best known for his role on Comedy Central’s Workaholicswhich is coming to an end after seven seasons.

Does the prospect of Holm and Kaling reteaming on a new sitcom pique your interest in this potential series?

