Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: FitzSimmons Face an LMDilemma!

Friendly faces are suddenly much less so, Fitz and Simmons realize in this exclusive sneak peek from Marvel’s Agents os S.H.I.E.L.D.
When last we tuned into the ABC drama (airing Tuesdays at 10/9c), the team had just returned from rescuing Director Mace, if not MIA May, from The Superior and his Watchdogs when Fitz and Simmons (played by Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge) came to realize that Coulson had surreptitiously disabled the Zephyr’s LMD scanner. And he seemingly did that to conceal the fact that the Coulson, Daisy, Mack and Mace who came back from the op were not the real deal but uncanny LMDs.
What are two genius lovebirds to do, when faced with this daunting us-against-them scenario? And how sound is Coulson’s solution to the threat currently facing Inhumans? Press play above for an exclusive look at the episode “Self Control,” which was written and directed by co-showrunner Jed Whedon and marks the end of Season 4’s second, LMD-centric arc.
My thought has been that Jemma needs to worry about Fitz too (he was missing and Radcliffe and Aida actually like him) and given that Radcliffe doesn’t want to destroy the Inhumans and that they serve some sort of endgame for him, Jemma might be better off to have the inhumans there. She was harshest with Daisy at first, but she also is their most staunch advocate (probably because she has seen the basic DNA that most of them are just a chromosome or two off from being fully human, so she thinks of it as eye color difference) and Elena will be able to help her out (and be able to read Mack since I’m guessing the sheer litany of c and d level robot apocalypse knowledge that Mack seems to have might not have made it into his programming).
Does anyone else think the Coulson and Mack LMDs could have talked less like Coulson or Mack?
Can’t wait!!!
Fitz and Simmons (or maybe just Simmons) are in the framework. Why else would she make comments about missing time? The other characters are not LMDs, the framework is making them appear to be LMDs to keep her busy like it’s doing for Mae.