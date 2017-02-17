Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: FitzSimmons Face an LMDilemma!

Friendly faces are suddenly much less so, Fitz and Simmons realize in this exclusive sneak peek from Marvel’s Agents os S.H.I.E.L.D.

When last we tuned into the ABC drama (airing Tuesdays at 10/9c), the team had just returned from rescuing Director Mace, if not MIA May, from The Superior and his Watchdogs when Fitz and Simmons (played by Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge) came to realize that Coulson had surreptitiously disabled the Zephyr’s LMD scanner. And he seemingly did that to conceal the fact that the Coulson, Daisy, Mack and Mace who came back from the op were not the real deal but uncanny LMDs.

What are two genius lovebirds to do, when faced with this daunting us-against-them scenario? And how sound is Coulson’s solution to the threat currently facing Inhumans? Press play above for an exclusive look at the episode “Self Control,” which was written and directed by co-showrunner Jed Whedon and marks the end of Season 4’s second, LMD-centric arc.

