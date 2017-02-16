Seth Meyers Shreds Late Night Script in Wake of Trump's 'Bats—t' Presser

By /

President Trump’s incendiary, rambunctious, supremely awkward press conference on Thursday forced Seth Meyers to literally flip the script.

On Thursday’s Late Night, Meyers revealed that Trump’s presser was so bizarre that he had to jettison a planned Closer Look segment that focused on Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. And to prove his point, he trotted out a paper shredder and destroyed the script on air.

VIDEOSFox News’ Shepard Smith Goes Off on President Trump: ‘We Are Not Fools’

“We had a draft that we felt good about… and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bat—t crazy press conference that rendered this script completely meaningless,” he said, before directly addressing the shredded pages: “Bye, dead jokes.”

In the revamped Closer Look segment, Meyers recounted Trump’s chaotic week before launching into a stinging and often times uproarious blow-by-blow takedown of the aforementioned presser.

Watch the clip above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Was this Meyers’ strongest Trump-era Closer Look yet?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Alichat says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:17 PM

    I didn’t watch this press conference because I knew it would be ridiculous, but my co-worker did and started to tell me some of the insane things he was saying. The amount of lunacy that man was spouting was flabbergasting. I can’t imagine how dizzy I would have been if I’d watched it.

    Reply
ad
 