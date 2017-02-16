Seth Meyers Shreds Late Night Script in Wake of Trump's 'Bats—t' Presser

President Trump’s incendiary, rambunctious, supremely awkward press conference on Thursday forced Seth Meyers to literally flip the script.

On Thursday’s Late Night, Meyers revealed that Trump’s presser was so bizarre that he had to jettison a planned Closer Look segment that focused on Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. And to prove his point, he trotted out a paper shredder and destroyed the script on air.

“We had a draft that we felt good about… and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bat—t crazy press conference that rendered this script completely meaningless,” he said, before directly addressing the shredded pages: “Bye, dead jokes.”

In the revamped Closer Look segment, Meyers recounted Trump’s chaotic week before launching into a stinging and often times uproarious blow-by-blow takedown of the aforementioned presser.

Watch the clip above and then hit the comments with an answer to this question: Was this Meyers’ strongest Trump-era Closer Look yet?