Grey's Anatomy Alum Sara Ramirez Blasts ABC for 'Biphobic' Real O'Neals Episode: 'I Am Truly Disheartened'

Don’t count on Sara Ramirez checking back into Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon.
The actress on Thursday took to Twitter and blasted ABC for not eliminating a joke from The Real O’Neals that demeaned bisexuals. “As someone who has worked [for] them [for] 10 years, [I] am truly disheartened and disappointed,” she wrote, before adding, “Quite frankly, I will invest my brand where I am respected.”
The actress — who identifies as bisexual and whose Grey’s character Callie was also bisexual — linked to a petition on Change.org that called on ABC to “End Biphobia and Bi-erasure on The Real O’Neals.”
At issue is a joke from the sitcom’s Jan. 17 episode in which Noah Galvin’s openly gay Kenny likened bisexuality to such hardships as “webbed toes” and “money problems.”
The Real O’Neals finds itself back in hot water less than a year after Galvin gave an incendiary interview in which he accused Eric Stonestreet of “playing a caricature … of a stereotype” as Modern Family‘s Cam. ABC was reportedly so angry by his outburst that it threatened to trim the show’s Season 2 episode order — something the show’s producers later denied.
Check out Ramirez’s tweets below and then hit the comments with your thoughts on the controversy.
If I remember correctly, the show is produced by Dan Savage who has made biphobic comments in the past. It’s extremely disappointing, but not surprising.
First its star blasts Colton Haynes and now this comes from the show? SMH
Didn’t realize Real O’Neals was even still on….poor show is fighting for any kind of relevance.
Just cause you didn’t does not mean others don’t.
I think the whole point of it was to show how gay men stereotypically view bisexuality.
There is a disheartening perception that bisexuality – even more so than homosexuality – isn’t a “real thing,” and people who identify as bi are just confused or kidding themselves, which is frustrating and untrue.
That being said, context is vitally important. TV characters make foolish, misguided or false statements all the time, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s what the writers believe. It’s totally possible to write bigots, murderers and morons without being one yourself.
I didn’t see this episode, so I can’t judge whether or not that’s the case here.
I’m a few eps behind on this show, but I did just watch season two’s fourth episode, “The Real Move”, and wanted to show it some love. I think it is one of the BEST pieces of media about the reality of divorce I’ve ever seen. Kenny is sidelined in this episode as the parents really and truly break up – and the way in which it’s done, and the ritual at the end, I thought was incredibly thoughtful and could be very healing to a lot of “broken” families.
I wish this episode could actually get the attention it deserves for the respect and health it shows to all people facing the reality of divorce, and how to handle it well.
Highly, highly recommended!
Oh God! Sit down and shut up. I’m so sick and tired of these idiots being offended by every little thing. Don’t like it? Turn it off! As a gay man I could moan and complain about how Modern Family has Eric Stonestreet, a straight male, playing a stereotypical flamboyant gay man, but I don’t. When they take some stuff with Cam too far I fast forward or mute the scenes till he is off my screen. And yes while Family is praised for having a openly gay couple, if the overly PC crowd wanted to they could go after that show due to the way Cameron Tucker is written.