Grey's Anatomy Alum Sara Ramirez Blasts ABC for 'Biphobic' Real O'Neals Episode: 'I Am Truly Disheartened'

Don’t count on Sara Ramirez checking back into Grey’s Anatomy anytime soon.

The actress on Thursday took to Twitter and blasted ABC for not eliminating a joke from The Real O’Neals that demeaned bisexuals. “As someone who has worked [for] them [for] 10 years, [I] am truly disheartened and disappointed,” she wrote, before adding, “Quite frankly, I will invest my brand where I am respected.”

RELATEDShonda Rhimes on Sara Ramirez’s Grey’s Anatomy Departure: ‘I Had a Different Plan’ for Callie

The actress — who identifies as bisexual and whose Grey’s character Callie was also bisexual — linked to a petition on Change.org that called on ABC to “End Biphobia and Bi-erasure on The Real O’Neals.”

At issue is a joke from the sitcom’s Jan. 17 episode in which Noah Galvin’s openly gay Kenny likened bisexuality to such hardships as “webbed toes” and “money problems.”

The Real O’Neals finds itself back in hot water less than a year after Galvin gave an incendiary interview in which he accused Eric Stonestreet of “playing a caricature … of a stereotype” as Modern Family‘s Cam. ABC was reportedly so angry by his outburst that it threatened to trim the show’s Season 2 episode order — something the show’s producers later denied.

Check out Ramirez’s tweets below and then hit the comments with your thoughts on the controversy.