Review Gets Final Season Premiere Date at Comedy Central

This bittersweet announcement gets five stars!

Comedy Central announced on Thursday that the long-awaited third season of Review will premiere on Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c.

The farewell season debuts nearly 18 months after the Season 2 finale, in which life critic Forrest MacNeil took a seemingly fatal bridge fall with his producer Grant. Having inexplicably survived the incident, Forrest returns to work with a renewed sense of purpose for the job.

Though never a ratings success, Review has become something of a cult hit for Comedy Central, and earned a place on many Best of 2015 lists; Andy Daly also received TVLine accolades for his performance in Season 2. The first two seasons are available in their entirety on the Comedy Central app.

Will you be tuning in for the final season of Review?

1 Comment
  1. Brian says:
    February 16, 2017 at 11:01 AM

    Any idea of episode count? They had said “at least 3” before.

