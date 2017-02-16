Exclusive
Grimm Video: Nick Falls... for Rosalee?!

Uh, Monroe? You might wanna take a look at this.

Nick declares his undying romantic devotion to Rosalee — yes, Rosalee — in this week’s Grimm, as you’ll see in this exclusive sneak peek from the episode (NBC, 8/7c).

If you’re confused about why Adalind’s man is putting the moves on Monroe’s wife (and baby mama-to-be), we’ve got two words: love potion (though that’s not readily apparent as Burkhardt and his googoo eyes declare their love for the Fuchsbau).

The episode, Grimm‘s take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, kicks off when Rosalee whisks Monroe away for his birthday and invites most of their friends to join them. But then a hotel employee recognizes Nick and wants to avenge his father, and it turns into a whole thing.

Back in Portland, per the official episode synopsis: “Eve gets a visit from a dark force that she has seen before” and “Capt. Renard spends the weekend with Diana when a former ally decides to get even.”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Nick fall head-over-heels for his best friend’s girl, then hit the comments: What other kooky Grimm gang hook-ups would you like to see?

