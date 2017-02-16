Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh Recalls Addison's Shocking, 'Seminal' Arrival

“Meredith, I am so sorry.”

Those words, spoken by a very freaked-out McDreamy, were the only warning that Grey’s Anatomy‘s Meredith had before her entire world got upended by the arrival of the force of nature known as…

“Hi, I’m Addison Shepherd,” the redhead said, extending a hand. “And you must be the woman who’s screwing my husband.”

RELATEDNew Grey’s Anatomy ‘Villain’ Talks Minnick’s Weak ‘Hookup Skills’ and Fearing ‘Crazy’ Calzona Fans

It was a ballsy entrance, an OMG moment and a hell of a way to end the freshman medical drama’s first season.

“It’s such a seminal moment,” Kate Walsh says of the final scene of the 2005 episode “Who’s Zoomin’ Who?” It was her first day on the Grey’s set. “I feel like that may have been the only scene I was shooting that day. I remember, that scene got more attention, I got more calls and more attention from that 30 seconds on camera than probably anything up until that point, for sure.”

Addison would continue to be a major player at the hospital for two more seasons, leaving in 2007 to front the Grey’s spinoff Private Practice. Walsh, who is currently starring in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, has been back on the original series a few times since but tells TVLine she doesn’t have any unfinished business with her character: “I feel like we wrapped it up.”

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM Renewed for 2017-18 Season

However…

“I’m not saying if [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] was like, ‘We’re gonna do a very special episode of Grey’s where…,’ Walsh adds. “But she really consciously, we did it all. We had the spinoff, and we had all that. It was an amazing experience and journey.”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Addison breeze into Meredith’s life, then hit the comments with your memories about the jaw-dropping Grey’s moment!