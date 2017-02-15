The Middle Stages Raymond Reunion as Brick Meets His Other Mom

Everybody loves a good casting stunt — The Middle included.

The venerable ABC comedy has recruited Monica Horan — aka Middle star Patrica Heaton’s former Everybody Loves Raymond co-star — to guest star in a spring episode as Brick’s “second” mother, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Quick refresher for you semi-regular Middle watchers: It was revealed way back in Season 2 that a baby mix-up occurred at the hospital where Brick was born, and a family by the name of the Fergusons accidentally took Brick home (while the Hecks made off with the Ferguson kid). A month went by before anyone realized a terrible mistake had been made.

Well, Horan will play the never-before-seen Ferguson matriarch Anna.

The actress— who co-starred as Heaton’s BFF-turned-sister-in-law on Everybody Loves Raymond — is currently in production on the episode, which, super-fun fact, is being directed by Axl himself, Charlie McDermott.