Tangled: The Series Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

Not unlike its heroine’s magical hair, Tangled: The Series is growing at an exponential rate.

RELATEDElena of Avalor Renewed for Season 3

Disney Channel on Wednesday announced a Season 2 renewal for its Tangled follow-up series — more than a month before its first season premieres on Friday, March 24 (7:30/6:30c).

Prior to the debut of Tangled: The Series, Disney Channel will air an original movie titled Tangled: Before Ever After (March 10, 8/7c), which takes place after the events of the original 2010 Tangled film, but before the 2012 short Tangled Ever After. (Are you still with me? Sorry, I should have warned you there would be math involved.)

RELATEDGirl Meets World Remains in Limbo: TVLine Debates, Should It Be Saved?

In addition to Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi — reprising the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Eugene, respectively — keep an ear out for other familiar voices, including Julie Bowen (Modern Family) as Queen Arianna, Broadway’s Eden Espinosa as Rapunzel’s new BFF Cassandra, and Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) as a chap named Varian.

Hit PLAY on the latest Tangled movie/series trailer below, then drop a comment: Will you be watching?