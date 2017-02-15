Tangled: The Series Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

Not unlike its heroine’s magical hair, Tangled: The Series is growing at an exponential rate.
Disney Channel on Wednesday announced a Season 2 renewal for its Tangled follow-up series — more than a month before its first season premieres on Friday, March 24 (7:30/6:30c).
Prior to the debut of Tangled: The Series, Disney Channel will air an original movie titled Tangled: Before Ever After (March 10, 8/7c), which takes place after the events of the original 2010 Tangled film, but before the 2012 short Tangled Ever After. (Are you still with me? Sorry, I should have warned you there would be math involved.)
In addition to Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi — reprising the roles of Rapunzel and
Flynn Eugene, respectively — keep an ear out for other familiar voices, including Julie Bowen (Modern Family) as Queen Arianna, Broadway’s Eden Espinosa as Rapunzel’s new BFF Cassandra, and Jeremy Jordan (Supergirl) as a chap named Varian.
Hit PLAY on the latest Tangled movie/series trailer below, then drop a comment: Will you be watching?
Disney really has some great shows for whole families, though some like Lego Freemaker Adventures appeal to teens too. I’m looking forward to watching DuckTales, Tangled, and Big Hero 6 with my younger siblings.