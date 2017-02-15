Supergirl Photos: Alex and Maggie Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day

Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) is delivering a belated valentine to fans of Alex and Maggie’s budding — actually, make that blossoming — romance.

New photos from the episode find “Sanvers” celebrating its first V-Day as an official ‘ship, despite Maggie claiming that the holiday makes her “want to puke” in the promo. (And what better day for a change of heart, right?)

Additional photos released Wednesday follow Mr. Mxyzptlk’s relentless pursuit of Kara, which — as Chris Wood recently teased to TVLine — does not sit well with Mon-El.

“Mon-El hates this guy,” Wood says. “He hates that he’s ruined [Kara and Mon-El’s almost-kiss], and he hates even more that this guy wants Kara to marry him and is trying to manipulate the situation into making her almost feel like he has no choice.” (I can’t say I disagree, though I think I’m really going to enjoy watching Mr. Mxyzptlk try — and presumably fail — to wed the Girl of Steel.)

Browse our gallery of new photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment: What’s your current favorite Supergirl ‘ship?