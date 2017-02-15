Supergirl Photos: Alex and Maggie Celebrate Their First Valentine's Day

Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) is delivering a belated valentine to fans of Alex and Maggie’s budding — actually, make that blossoming — romance.
New photos from the episode find “Sanvers” celebrating its first V-Day as an official ‘ship, despite Maggie claiming that the holiday makes her “want to puke” in the promo. (And what better day for a change of heart, right?)
Additional photos released Wednesday follow Mr. Mxyzptlk’s relentless pursuit of Kara, which — as Chris Wood recently teased to TVLine — does not sit well with Mon-El.
“Mon-El hates this guy,” Wood says. “He hates that he’s ruined [Kara and Mon-El’s almost-kiss], and he hates even more that this guy wants Kara to marry him and is trying to manipulate the situation into making her almost feel like he has no choice.” (I can’t say I disagree, though I think I’m really going to enjoy watching Mr. Mxyzptlk try — and presumably fail — to wed the Girl of Steel.)
The only romantic relationship on the show that has ever worked.
lol – don’t jinx it!
Kara looks very nice in the wedding dress.
Why are they a week late? I hate shows that shows their holiday special(rather it be VDay, Christmas, Halloween, ect.) after the holiday happened.
Writers usually break their seasonal arcs months in advance, doing their best to anticipate scheduling, but problems are going to crop up, particularly on a show that has to do crossovers – if those don’t line up, then everything falls apart.
If it’s within a week, I say give them a pass. On the other hand, Legends of Tomorrow just aired their Christmas episode last week…
Though I suppose that a show about time travel could technically have a Christmas episode EVERY week.
It is quite annoying. Blindspot aired an episode that took place in Oct/Nov just last week!
I’d like to see Kara and Lena get together. The reason none of Kara’s relationship’s have not worked is probably because she’s been going for the wrong gender. Not to mention, it’s obvious that there is undeniable chemistry between the Super and the Luthor.
I feel like Kara (and Melissa Benoist) can throw off convincing “will-they/won’t-they” sparks with pretty much anybody that the writers throw at her. Their problem thus far has been finding a relationship that is still fun and interesting once it actually starts to happen.
Why can’t two women just be good friends without it becoming something else? You hardly ever see that on network television.
I love Alex and Maggie. However I would like to see Kara,Mon-El and Lena together! Maybe Kara is bisexual, why should she choose!
The show has unfortunately never managed to sell me any of Kara’s revolving door of love interests (not sure if I’m warming to Mon-el as her new LI or not yet. Honestly, I just want them to explore Kara as an individual more than giving her a LI arc every season.), but Alex and Maggie has been so endearing to me. Maybe because Alex has been my favorite character from the beginning and it’s been so heartwarming seeing her grow so much this season. And there’s just something so pure about Alex/Maggie! I just wish they’d explore more of Maggie as an individual character too, how cool would it be to have the NCPD integrated more and working with the DEO more?
Anyway, this show makes me happy! Especially during these… dark times in our world. Supergirl’s been quite a source of joy.