Ratings: NCIS: New Orleans Gets Xover Boost; This Is Us Dips But Dominates

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 15.1 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo week-to-week. The New Orleans half of the crossover did 10.2 mil and a 1.2, rising 12 percent in audience (to a 20-week high) while adding two tenths in the demo.

Sandwiched ‘tween the two, Bull (10.6 mil/1.3) was steady.

Over on NBC, The Wall (5.7 mil/1.4) ticked down week-to-week, This Is Us (9 mil/2.4) dipped for a second straight episode (yet still dominated the night) and Chicago Fire (6.7 mil/1.5) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5), American Housewife (5.3 mil/1.4) and Real O’Neals (2.9 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, Fresh Off the Boat (3.6 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths and SHIELD (2.17 mil/0.7) was steady.

FOX | New Girl (2.1 mil/0.9) dipped, The Mick (2.5 mil/1.0) was flat and Bones (3 mil/0.8) ticked up.

THE CW | Tough Mudder drew 770,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating.

