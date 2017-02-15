Ratings: NCIS: New Orleans Gets Xover Boost; This Is Us Dips But Dominates

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 15.1 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating, ticking up a tenth in the demo week-to-week. The New Orleans half of the crossover did 10.2 mil and a 1.2, rising 12 percent in audience (to a 20-week high) while adding two tenths in the demo.
Sandwiched ‘tween the two, Bull (10.6 mil/1.3) was steady.
Over on NBC, The Wall (5.7 mil/1.4) ticked down week-to-week, This Is Us (9 mil/2.4) dipped for a second straight episode (yet still dominated the night) and Chicago Fire (6.7 mil/1.5) was steady.
Elsewhere….
ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5), American Housewife (5.3 mil/1.4) and Real O’Neals (2.9 mil/0.8) each dipped a tenth, Fresh Off the Boat (3.6 mil/1.0) slipped two tenths and SHIELD (2.17 mil/0.7) was steady.
FOX | New Girl (2.1 mil/0.9) dipped, The Mick (2.5 mil/1.0) was flat and Bones (3 mil/0.8) ticked up.
THE CW | Tough Mudder drew 770,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
I love Chicago Fire but do we have to watch another story arc about someone trying to tear House 51 apart. It’s already been done twice before.
Last night’s episode of This Is Us was nothing more than having our hearts broken in an emotional Valentine’s Day episode. That Randall moment made me cry.