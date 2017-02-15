TVLine Items: Dome Star Joins NBC Pilot, Once Alum's New Role and More

Under the Dome vet Mike Vogel will play hero as the star of NBC’s drama pilot For God and Country, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

The project — written by Dean Georgaris (Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life) — is described as a heart-pounding look into the complex world of our bravest military heroes, who make personal sacrifices while executing the most challenging and dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

Vogel will play the commander of the ISA-Special Operations Group responsible for getting back a kidnapped American doctor.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time) will recur on Amazon’s upcoming drama series The Last Tycoon as a handsome actor whose elation over his movie turns to fear when he realizes his performance, like the film, is not good, Deadline reports.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Eyes Musical Episode for Spring — Who Will Sing?

* Meaghan Rath (New Girl, Being Human) will headline ABC’s female-buddy-cop dramedy pilot The Trustee, Deadline reports.

* Netflix’s Love has promoted Chris Witaske, who plays Gus’ best friend Chris, to series regular for Season 3, per The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 premieres Friday, March 10.