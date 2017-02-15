Grey's Anatomy Debate: Did DeLuca Get Shafted as Well as Beaten Up?

Based on the comments that always follow TVLine’s Grey’s Anatomy recaps, I am well aware that pretty much everyone loves Alex. And hey, I like him, too. But — and this is a big “but” — that doesn’t in the slightest make what happened to DeLuca OK. And to be clear, by “what happened to DeLuca,” I don’t mean his getting pummeled by Karev — although obviously that was pretty dreadful, too. I mean his being turned into a Grey Sloan pariah for having had the nerve to put his face in the way of Alex’s fist repeatedly.
Think about it. After the beating in Season 12’s finale, everyone rallied around either the attacker or non-fiancée Jo, whom he’d mistakenly believed Andrew was taking advantage of. DeLuca, on the other hand, was so ostracized at the hospital that, when Arizona got home to Seattle following a visit to New York, her roommate feared she was going to evict him. (She didn’t, but his concern certainly suggested that his return to work hadn’t been greeted with the ticker-tape parade that Karev’s is sure to get.)
Mind you, I’m not saying that I wanted to see Alex behind bars. There were extenuating circumstances to the assault, and countless patients would have suffered if Karev was relegated to making license plates. What I am saying is that, every step of the way, Andrew did the decent thing — from looking out for a drunken Jo that fateful night to ultimately threatening to tank his own case to protect her secret — and how was he rewarded? Every step of the way, he got shafted — by Karev, who threw more punches than he made apologies; by his peers, who circled the wagons not around him but around Alex; and even by Jo, who thanked him for dropping the charges by running straight to… Karev.
Here’s hoping Shonda Rhimes has something amazing in store for DeLuca — like, maybe him getting the girl in the end? — because, after the way he’s been treated, he’s gotta be looking at Grey Sloan as the most hostile of workplaces.
How would you make things right? Can they be made right? Hit the comments.
I totally agree!!!
completely agree.
I love alex but I’ve been team Delucca through this entire storyline.
He was being a good friend as a result he got beaten up and his career stalled…. not fair
I’m still salty they broke up Maggie & DeLuca to make them both unnecessary third wheels to others’ stories. Meredith/Nathan got Maggie and Jo/Alex got Deluca and it added nothing to either story plus the triangles of sorts made almost everyone except Deluca look bad (and Deluca still ended up getting shafted the most in the end cause almost no one cared that Alex beat the crap out of him nor did Alex feel much, if any, remorse for doing so). WTF was the point of it all?
I’m so bitter that a cute couple like Maggie & Deluca – Maluca – was shafted for bad, irritating “drama.”
S12 of Grey’s was really good but S13 has been mostly been a miss. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes that made the showrunners trash almost everything that made S12 entertaining to watch but they need to stop the crap and fix this show. Grey’s Anatomy has been unbearable this season.
Alex and Jo’s relationship is so stale. I like Alex a lot, but Deluca is definitely getting the shaft and he doesn’t deserve it. They probably won’t focus much on it now that Alex will be back and on his best behavior.
Stale because they got ignored for 2.5 years so that Alex could play Meredith’s shrink. Two foster kids with such interesting life stories would have so much to tell, and their relationship would be anything but stale if they were actually given some screentime.
It’s stale because Alex always ruins his relationship at some point in them. He’s so intolerant to other problems and he’s so abrasive that when people react and it’s badly he acts like it’s the other persons fault. He always picks broken people thinking he also a broken person can fix them. He can’t because he won’t fix himself.
I would like a scene where Jo thanks DeLuca, but I don’t think she should be faulted for going to Alex at the end (instead of DeLuca). She has loved Alex for years and had been going crazy thinking that he was in jail, so I can understand why her immediate reaction was to go see him.
I want good things for DeLuca too, but I don’t know if ending up with Jo should/would be that for him. Jo still loves Alex, even if their relationship can’t come back from this, so DeLuca standing on the sidelines and hoping that she might return his feelings one day isn’t going to bring him the happiness he deserves.
I don’t look at it that way. Everyone within the walls of the hospital had to stay out of it. The easiest way to do that is by avoiding him. It’s not like Alex was having a good time down in the clinic. And DeLuca called out Arizona on her avoidance and she then supported him. And of course he became better friends with Jo. And after all, wasn’t that the point to have DeLuca fall for Jo and “save” Alex for Jo’s sake?
And lets not forget DeLuca was a jerk to Maggie, wanting her to go public with their relationship then dumping her when she does. He was never going to get Maggie or Mer’s support after that.
You want him to be rewarded? Let him have Jo. Please.
Oh my, Deluca was nothing but wonderful to Maggie until the writers needed a reason to break them up. It’s amazing how you can be so cruel to some characters for just one mistake but others can mess up all the time and you all won’t care. I don’t think Jo and Deluca will be a thing because it’s not a wise decision to put two residents together who barely get any screentime on their own. This was supposed to be a Jo/Alex/Deluca story but I barely saw any Jo or Deluca in it. If they were to become a couple they would be ignored so badly. Jo is the right one for Alex, whether you all want to see it or not, and Justin Chambers has said that they will work on their issues in the upcoming episodes, so I’m sorry to disappoint you but no Jo/Deluca.
Haven’t watched GA for a long time, but that is one fine looking specimen. Wow.
Jo thought Alex was in prison though and when he she heard that he wasn’t she wanted to see him. She called him the love of her life in 12×24, that didn’t just disappear. Deluca has just feelings for the wrong person like Maggie has feelings for the wrong person. But while Riggs is just interested in Meredith, Jo us madly in love with Alex. I think Deluca will get back together with Maggie at some point, maybe sleep with Steph before she leaves so that both can have some sex?
That being said, I was never Team Alex on this and can’t understand how people could be. Jo/Alex are my favorite couple but that doesn’t mean I have to take their side blindly in whatever they do. Alex was the person who messed up and he should be grateful for the rest of his life that Deluca dropped the charges.
What personally irks me more, and nobody ever talks about that, is how much both Jo and Deluca were wronged this season. All the writers did was raise sympathy for Alex by punishing him and making him worry about prison, while we got no perspective on how Jo and Deluca were dealing with everything that happened. Grey’s really disappointed me.
He hasn’t been shafted yet if , and it is a big IF, Jo reciprocates his feelings for her. Honestly after this season I could care less about the character of Jo and would be happy to see her go. In the end I hope she ends up with neither and they become the best of friends which is something this shows desperately needs, a good Shepard/Sloan bromance.
Well, I love Jo and Jo’s domestic violence storyline is extremely important, she’s not going anywhere so stop hating on her all the time. Plus she never did anything to Alex or Deluca, would you all like her better if she treated them like crap?
I love & hate this storyline cuz yes Alex is finally getting a storyline but its so one sided and We never see Deluca’s side he got beat up, then his face healed after 2-3 episodes and everyone but Jo pretty much treated him as if he was the one beating up people. I feel like if you’re gonna do a storyline like this at least provide material for both actors cuz it pretty much was Alex & the hospital vs Deluca
Yeah agree but Jo also needed a perspective in this. As a DV victim she was triggered when she had to watch Alex beat up someone like that, I bet she had nightmares for weeks and couldn’t really sleep in the loft, but nobody ever bothered to tell her side of the story.
Mind you, I AM saying that I wanted to see Alex behind bars. Still do.
THANK YOU! Also I hate Alex and am horrified the way DeLucca has gotten shafted. He was a good man and this is what you give him. Alex is a good doctor forgive him! I miss my right hand man and I know you’re my roommate but ALEX! He never gets punished for anything. That is ridiculous!
I actually think this storyline is a little dangerous. Imagine if Dr. Deluca was a woman and everyone rallied around her attacker because he was jealous and assumed the victim was taking advantage of someone. But Deluca is a man, so he has to “man up” and protect Alex even though he beat him to an inch of his life. Go ahead and accuse me of being too PC, but this has all been icky to me.
I never really enjoyed Jo and Alex’s relationship (maybe it’s because I’m a diehard Izzie fan before Katherine left and all the characters seem to badmouth her now). DeLuca hasn’t had much of an impact, I enjoyed him and Maggie but there relationship is nothing special, we’ve seen dynamics like that before, but it would be nice for DeLuca to get more screen time and more storylines because if he left, I wouldn’t miss him and he would go down as a classic Grey’s Anatomy character – he needs more ties to the hospital, maybe a bromance of an Izzie/George friendship. With Stephanie leaving, they are going to need to increase his role and maybe Ben because even though he’s a resident, he is only really known as Bailey’s husband and even though he interacts with other characters, he doesn’t really have a friendship with them.