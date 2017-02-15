DSC_6201.dng
Goliath Renewed for Season 2, Names Dexter EP as New Showrunner

By /

Goliath is guilty… of being renewed for a second season.

Amazon on Wednesday announced that it has renewed the David E. Kelley-produced legal drama. Additionally, Peabody Award winner Clyde Phillips, who was previously at the helm of Dexter (Seasons 1-4) and Nurse Jackie (Seasons 5-7), has been tapped to serve as the day-to-day showrunner.

Goliath, which first premiered in October, won Billy Bob Thornton a Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Though ratings for streaming services are famously never released, Amazon claims that Goliath was its top-binged first season ever for a U.S.-produced original over its first 10 days.

“Amazon is proud of Goliath and Billy Bob’s amazing, Golden Globe-winning performance,” Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama & VR at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Great shows like this help elevate the art of storytelling. We can’t wait to bring our customers a new season soon.”

No word yet on when we can expect Season 2.

2 Comments
  1. Dennis says:
    February 15, 2017 at 12:47 PM

    I got too excited, thought it said GOTHAM was renewed 😂😬

    Reply
  2. kirads09 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 1:02 PM

    Goliath S1 was great. Watched it all in a weekend because I couldn’t stop. Can’t wait to see where they take this S2. Billy Bob truly has only gotten better and better.

    Reply
