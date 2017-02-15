Goliath Renewed for Season 2, Names Dexter EP as New Showrunner

Goliath is guilty… of being renewed for a second season.

Amazon on Wednesday announced that it has renewed the David E. Kelley-produced legal drama. Additionally, Peabody Award winner Clyde Phillips, who was previously at the helm of Dexter (Seasons 1-4) and Nurse Jackie (Seasons 5-7), has been tapped to serve as the day-to-day showrunner.

Goliath, which first premiered in October, won Billy Bob Thornton a Golden Globe for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Though ratings for streaming services are famously never released, Amazon claims that Goliath was its top-binged first season ever for a U.S.-produced original over its first 10 days.

“Amazon is proud of Goliath and Billy Bob’s amazing, Golden Globe-winning performance,” Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama & VR at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Great shows like this help elevate the art of storytelling. We can’t wait to bring our customers a new season soon.”

No word yet on when we can expect Season 2.