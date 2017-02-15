Peak TV Treasure: Humans

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

HUMANS

NETWORK | AMC

CREATED BY | MI:5’s Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley (who adapted from the Swedish series Real Humans)

NUMBER OF EPISODES | Season 1 consists of eight episodes; Season 2 got underway Monday

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: People of Earth

PREMISE | In an alternative version of present-day England, Joe Hawkins (Tom Goodman-Hill, Mr. Selfridge) purchases a “synth” — short for “synthetic human,” otherwise known as a lifelike android — to help keep up the house in the light of his wife’s increased hours at work. The robot he chooses, Anita (played by Secret Diary of a Call Girl‘s Gemma Chan), is soon revealed to be far more than her programming… but is she good? Evil? As Anita story unfolds, we meet other synths including Niska (24: Live Another Day‘s Emily Berrington), a sexbot, and Odi (Game of Thrones‘ Will Tudor), a home aide synth who helps care for retired artificial intelligence researcher Dr. George Millican (Damages‘ William Hurt). Also around (and very mysterious): Leo (Merlin‘s Colin Morgan), whose backstory drives much of the season.

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: The Missing

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Sci-fi dramas with heart, thrillers, Westworld-ian discussions of consciousness, well-crafted mysteries, British accents in general.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | In its first few episodes, Humans feels like a quite different show than it ends up being. This is not a bad thing, but it’s something to be aware of — especially as Anita’s story arc unfolds. (And we’re not going to say much more, because we don’t want to spoil you.)

RELATEDPeak TV Treasure: Search Party

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes. Humans‘ second season currently airs Mondays on AMC (10/9c).

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All Season 1 episodes are available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon; Amazon Prime customers can stream Season 1 for free.

Press PLAY on the video below for a taste of what Humans is all about, then hit the comments: Will you check in with the show?