American Horror Story Season 7 Theme Is 2016 Election, Ryan Murphy Reveals

Many consider the 2016 election a real American horror story, and now it’s going to be a real American Horror Story.
“I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” series creator Ryan Murphy revealed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Wednesday. “I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”
When host Andy Cohen asked whether President Donald Trump will be a character in the season, Murphy replied, “Maybe.”
The news fits what Murphy previously told reporters about the upcoming season: that it would be a “modern-day” story. He added that AHS staples Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are already signed on.
At the recent Television Critics Association winter press tour, FX Network CEO John Landgraf said of the new AHS season: “Ryan has another really innovative idea to do something fresh and different. There’s a marketing and promotional hook around that.”
That’s all Murphy said about what’s to come, but that’s plenty to get the casting speculation machine going. So hit the comments with your thoughts on who should play whom!
GTFO of here! 😂 there is no freaking way thats true. Who the hell would want to watch that? And that’s coming from a fan of every season so far. I’m sure this is just some sick joke LOL
lets pray not – I just sat here reading this and thought are they trying to just end the series?
Please let him be joking.
Sorry Ryan. but Braindead has already been done.
He had too many yes men around him. Someone needs to stop him and soon.
This. Sounds. Terrible.
I would say he’s joking, but with Murphy you never really know.
I mean, Roanoke was laughable with how atrocious it was, so why not just go full-comedy with season 7? It’s like he’s begging for someone to cancel this show at this point, even if this proves to be fake.