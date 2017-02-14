mariah-carey-nye-performance
Mariah Carey to Give First Post-New Year's Performance on Kimmel

Mariah Carey‘s scandal-fueled hiatus is coming to an end.

Less than two months after her now-infamous New Year’s Eve performance, the pop singer will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday to perform her new single “I Don’t.”

Carey broke the news on Twitter Monday night:

This will be Carey’s first media appearance since her botched New Year’s Rockin’ Eve concert, during which her medley of hits was plagued by alleged technical failures.

After claiming she was sabotaged by Dick Clark Productions, the songstress announced she would be taking a break “from media moments, social media moments” — until now, of course.

Will you be watching Carey’s comeback on Wednesday night? Drop a comment below with your thoughts.

2 Comments
  Billy Bob Johnson says:
    February 14, 2017 at 7:05 AM

    Well, let’s see. I expect great singing (b**bs), a riotous interview (b**bs), and a tremendously successful sketch (b**bs).

    Reply
  Chris says:
    February 14, 2017 at 8:10 AM

    I expect some top notch lip syncing on par with Ashley Simpson

    Reply
