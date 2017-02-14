Matthew Lillard Good Girls
TVLine Items: Scooby Dude's One of the Girls, Love Season 2 Trailer and More

Scooby-Doo vet Matthew Lillard will play the hubby of Kathleen Rose Perkins’ character in Good Girls, NBC’s frothy drama pilot from onetime Scandal EP Jenna Bans. 

The potential series follows three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, and risk everything to take their power back.

Lillard most recently recurred in Season 3 of AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire.

* Sam Adegoke (Murder in the First) will co-star in The CW’s Dynasty pilot as Jeff Colby. He succeeds John James, who originated the role in the ’80s version on ABC. The reboot is being shepherded by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. In other pilot news, Mad Men‘s Rich Sommer has been cast opposite Jalen Rose in the ABC comedy Jalen vs. Everybody, per Deadline.

* NBC’s Drew Barrymore-hosted docuseries First Dates, which chronicles a variety of actual first dates over one night, will bow Friday, April 7 at 8/7c.

* Netflix loves itself a holiday tie-in. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the streamer has unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Judd Apatow’s Love (which premieres March 10). Watch it below…

 

1 Comment
  1. iHeart says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:54 PM

    Man, Matthew Lillard looks so different

