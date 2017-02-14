Exclusive

Jon Hamm Is Mad About Krabby Patties in SpongeBob SquarePants Sneak Peek

Mad Men fans still experiencing withdrawal symptoms are about to find relief from an unlikely — not to mention absorbent and yellow and porous — source.

Jon Hamm guest-stars on Monday’s all-new episode of SpongeBob SquarePants (Nickelodeon, 7/6c) as Don Draper Grouper, a slick advertising agency executive with a tempting offer for Mr. Krabs.

As you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Don sees a lot of potential in the Krabby Patty. Unfortunately, per the episode’s official synopsis, Don’s new “industrial” take on the show’s iconic burger “drives a wedge between SpongeBob and Patrick.”

Hit PLAY on the clip above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

  1. Superwoman says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:09 PM

    There’s nothing Jonn won’t do…absolutely love him!

