game-of-thrones-sex-scenes-jon

Game of Thrones: 10 Sexy Scenes to Heat Up Your Valentine's Day

By /

Some years, Valentine’s Day is all about heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and long-stemmed roses by the dozen. This year, at least here at TVLine, it’s all about Game of Thrones characters getting their swerve on.

Game of Thrones' Best Sex Scenes
game-of-thrones-sex-scenes-dw Launch Gallery

In the spirit of the day, we’ve selected a handful of the HBO fantasy series’ sexiest scenes. Some, like Jon and Ygritte’s cave encounter, are romantic. Some, like Tyrion and Shae’s sweet declarations, make us ache. Others, like Oberyn and Ellaria’s brothel takeover, are outrageous. One involves leeches, and another features fraternal twins. (But if you’re still with us at this point, you probably already guessed that.)

RELATEDGame of Thrones: Could Season 8 Consist of More Than 6 Episodes?

Warning: Some of the photos are slightly NSFW, so if you don’t want to explain to your boss why you’re staring at Gendry’s O-face, you might want to make sure you have a little privacy first.

So flip through the clothing-optional gallery above — or click here to view it directly — and take a sexy stroll through the seven kingdoms. Then let us know if we missed your favorite naughty Thrones bit!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Wordsmith says:
    February 14, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    Interesting statistical fact: In seven out of these ten pairings, one or both of the participants is now dead.

    Reply
  2. Christina says:
    February 14, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    Jaime has more sexual tension with brienne and tons more chemistry. His sex scenes with Cersei are so not hot, disgusting, and leave me drier than the sahara desert

    Reply
  3. Superwoman says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    Thank you TVL I really needed this walk down memory lane…I miss GOT.
    I’m hoping Jon Snow gets a little loving this season.
    Daario and Daeny are def my pairing…sad he wont be around this coming season.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 