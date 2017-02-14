Game of Thrones: 10 Sexy Scenes to Heat Up Your Valentine's Day

Some years, Valentine’s Day is all about heart-shaped boxes of chocolate and long-stemmed roses by the dozen. This year, at least here at TVLine, it’s all about Game of Thrones characters getting their swerve on.

In the spirit of the day, we’ve selected a handful of the HBO fantasy series’ sexiest scenes. Some, like Jon and Ygritte’s cave encounter, are romantic. Some, like Tyrion and Shae’s sweet declarations, make us ache. Others, like Oberyn and Ellaria’s brothel takeover, are outrageous. One involves leeches, and another features fraternal twins. (But if you’re still with us at this point, you probably already guessed that.)

Warning: Some of the photos are slightly NSFW, so if you don’t want to explain to your boss why you’re staring at Gendry’s O-face, you might want to make sure you have a little privacy first.

So flip through the clothing-optional gallery above — or click here to view it directly — and take a sexy stroll through the seven kingdoms. Then let us know if we missed your favorite naughty Thrones bit!