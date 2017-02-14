Ratings: 24: Legacy and APB Drop in Week 2, Timeless Eyes Uptick

Fox’s 24: Legacy this week drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, down 18 and 20 percent from its first Monday outing. Leading out of that, APB (4.5 mil/1.0) dropped 26 and 33 percent from its premiere.

RELATED24: Legacy Recap: Wait, So [Spoiler] Sent the Rangers to Their Death??

For reference, time slot predecessors Gotham and already-renewed Lucifer this season have respectively averaged 3.5 mil/1.1 and 3.8 mil/1.1.

RELATEDLucifer Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Elsewhere…

THE CW | Supergirl (2.5 mil/0.8) and Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) both ticked up.

RELATEDSupergirl Recap: Luthor Family Values

RELATEDDid Jane the Virgin Move on Too Fast?

NBC | Leading out of a Wall rerun, The Celebrity Apprentice held steady at 3.4 mil/0.9 — down 30 percent from its premiere and barely half of what the series’ previous finale did (6.1 mil/1.7). Bubble drama Timeless (3 mil/0.7) is currently up a tenth, ahead of next week’s finale.

RELATEDApprentice Winner Reveals the Finale Ending Viewers Didn’t See

RELATEDTimeless On the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

ABC | The Bachelor (7.5 mil/2.3) dipped a tenth but as usual dominated the night. Quantico (2.5 mil/0.7) was flat.

VIDEOSRachel Lindsay Confirmed as First Black Bachelorette

RELATEDQuantico Recap: A Harry Situation

CBS | Kevin (7.9 mil/1.5), Man (7.1 mil/1.4), Donuts (7.2 mil/1.4) and Scorpion (7.2 mil/1.2) were all steady, while 2 Broke Girls (6 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.