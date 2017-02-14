Ratings: 24: Legacy and APB Drop in Week 2, Timeless Eyes Uptick

Fox’s 24: Legacy this week drew 5.1 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, down 18 and 20 percent from its first Monday outing. Leading out of that, APB (4.5 mil/1.0) dropped 26 and 33 percent from its premiere.
For reference, time slot predecessors Gotham and already-renewed Lucifer this season have respectively averaged 3.5 mil/1.1 and 3.8 mil/1.1.
Elsewhere…
THE CW | Supergirl (2.5 mil/0.8) and Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) both ticked up.
NBC | Leading out of a Wall rerun, The Celebrity Apprentice held steady at 3.4 mil/0.9 — down 30 percent from its premiere and barely half of what the series’ previous finale did (6.1 mil/1.7). Bubble drama Timeless (3 mil/0.7) is currently up a tenth, ahead of next week’s finale.
ABC | The Bachelor (7.5 mil/2.3) dipped a tenth but as usual dominated the night. Quantico (2.5 mil/0.7) was flat.
CBS | Kevin (7.9 mil/1.5), Man (7.1 mil/1.4), Donuts (7.2 mil/1.4) and Scorpion (7.2 mil/1.2) were all steady, while 2 Broke Girls (6 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth.
24:Legacy is really good, just sayin’ :-)
Any CBS numbers?
“More to come….” means….
Sorry I didn’t read your mind there. I’ll try to be a better psychic.
Or just a better reader
24: Legacy is truly binge worthy and it keeps getting better and better than the original. As for Timeless with its season or series finale next week depending on the show’s status, my money’s on for a Season 2 renewal if it does end with a cliffhanger.
I really enjoy it however I’m not putting it anywhere near jack Bauer’s league just yet lol. I would love a mention of jack somewhere in the show.
Timeless … too little, too late? I really love that show. So does my daughter. I know it’s expensive to make, what about doing multiple shows in a timeline?
24 legacy has been good so far and I’ve been liking APB it’s just really random that Ernie Hudson is in that show.
APB is terrible.
Jane the Virgin ratings went up after Michael died. I knew that would happen. Thank goodness that romance is over. Now I can watch the show again
I can believe APB is down. I saw it for the first time last night and thought it was dreadful.
Not surprised by the drop of APB nor 24 but 24 has to be concerning FOX given the fact they have pushed this one so hard. and promoted it so heavily. Being near Gotham and Lucifer so soon isn’t good.