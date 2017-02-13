Young and Restless Opening Credits
Courtesy of CBS

The Young and the Restless Reveals 'Glamorous' New Opening Credits

By /

“Nadia’s Theme” remains forever intact, but the new opening credits for CBS’ The Young and the Restless will feature a splash more of color when they debut later this week.

The long-running sudser shared on Monday a sneak peek of one of several iterations of the credits, which will feature assorted combinations of actors.

“Join us on Valentine’s Day as we unveil a glamorous update to our iconic opening titles featuring the fantastic Y&R cast,” executive producer Mal Young said in a statement on the show’s Facebook page. “We’re excited to debut this fresh update to the titles that honors our rich history on CBS Daytime and carries us into the future as we approach our 44th anniversary and continue celebrating 28 years as the No. 1 daytime drama. Enjoy!”

Y&R‘s current opening credits feature what my unschooled ears will call a “similar” arrangement of the “Nadia’s Theme” that we and our mommas grew up with, but are largely a stylistic black-and-white. Here you get a pop more of color, with similar “dual images” of each cast member (starting here with Eric Braeden aka The Mustache, because he did help finance the Waldorf Astoria and all).

3 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    February 13, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    Totally like the new opening credits of Y&R. This is going to be better than the last one.

    Reply
  2. ragnar51 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 11:23 AM

    My gosh, I’m not a Y&R fan but I do remember when Eric Braden went as Hans Gudegast and played Captain Dietrich, the nemesis of Sgt. Troy and company on The Rat Patrol!!

    Reply
  3. Nelson Martin says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    I like Nadia s theme it’s the original young and the restless theme let’s see how this new theme goes don’t think I’ll like it

    Reply
See More Comments
