Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Courtesy of Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3: Get Premiere Date, 'Lemonade' Teaser

By /

Just as the broadcast TV season is winding down, that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will arrive to save us.

Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series will release its third season on Friday, May 19, it was announced via BuzzFeed.

RELATEDThe OA Renewed for Part II at Netflix

Along with the return date, Netflix also released a teaser, in which Titus (played by two-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess) makes like Beyoncé circa April 2016 and takes a bat to beau Mikey’s truck window.

Earlier this month, busy-busy Netflix announced return dates/timetables for Stranger Things, House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, as well as series premieres for the Sundance award-winning Dear White People, its Anne of Green Gables adaptation and the Britt Robertson-fronted Girlboss.

Additionally, renewals were announced for The OA, Travelers, Love and Trollhunters.

2 Comments
  1. RC says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:28 AM

    If they break up Titus and Mikey the show is dead to me. Or at least seriously injured.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    February 13, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    I hope that doesn’t mean Titus and Mike break up…..I love them

    Reply
