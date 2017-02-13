Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3: Get Premiere Date, 'Lemonade' Teaser

Just as the broadcast TV season is winding down, that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will arrive to save us.

Netflix’s Emmy-nominated comedy series will release its third season on Friday, May 19, it was announced via BuzzFeed.

Along with the return date, Netflix also released a teaser, in which Titus (played by two-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess) makes like Beyoncé circa April 2016 and takes a bat to beau Mikey’s truck window.

Earlier this month, busy-busy Netflix announced return dates/timetables for Stranger Things, House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, as well as series premieres for the Sundance award-winning Dear White People, its Anne of Green Gables adaptation and the Britt Robertson-fronted Girlboss.

Additionally, renewals were announced for The OA, Travelers, Love and Trollhunters.