Vampire Diaries Series Finale Video: Nina Dobrev Speaks in First Teaser

By /

With Kai back on The Vampire Diaries, it was only a matter of time before Elena “Sleepyhead” Gilbert awakened from her supernatural slumber.

PHOTOSVampire Diaries Series Finale Wraps: ‘Tears,’ Cake and More From the Last Day on Set

The Vampire Diaries Series Finale Set Photos
Vampire Diaries Series Finale Launch Gallery

The CW on Monday released a 10-second first look (and first listen) at Nina Dobrev‘s long-awaited return for the show’s March 10 series finale: “What happened?” she asks herself as she gazes into the trophy display at Mystic Falls High School. “Why am I here right now?”

RELATEDVampire Diaries‘ Latest Death: Find Out When You’ll See Enzo Again

Hit PLAY on the finale preview above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What do you hope will happen when Elena returns?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 Comments
  1. Erin (@erninlow) says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    I’m really glad they got her to do the finale! This show has been about her and the Salvatore brothers from the beginning. I hope it is a good end to the show.

    Reply
  2. John036 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    I guarantee Elena looking into the trophy case is going to be of, if not, the closing shots of the show

    Reply
  3. Flashrow says:
    February 13, 2017 at 2:56 PM

    I don’t think it is a real scene from the show. They usually do different scenes for the promos that aren’t exactly the same at the episode.

    Reply
  4. Kristen says:
    February 13, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    So glad! Can’t wait to see her back and how they close the show😊

    Reply
  5. Jane says:
    February 13, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    It looks like they may opt for human finale for Mystic Falls gang. If brothers sacrifice themselves and with Enzo gone, I can see Elena & Bonnie returning to normal life. But Caroline is a vampire and likes it, unless before dying Stefan convinces her to be human & take cure from him

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 