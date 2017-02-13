Vampire Diaries Series Finale Video: Nina Dobrev Speaks in First Teaser

With Kai back on The Vampire Diaries, it was only a matter of time before Elena “Sleepyhead” Gilbert awakened from her supernatural slumber.
The CW on Monday released a 10-second first look (and first listen) at Nina Dobrev‘s long-awaited return for the show’s March 10 series finale: “What happened?” she asks herself as she gazes into the trophy display at Mystic Falls High School. “Why am I here right now?”
Hit PLAY on the finale preview above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What do you hope will happen when Elena returns?
I’m really glad they got her to do the finale! This show has been about her and the Salvatore brothers from the beginning. I hope it is a good end to the show.
I guarantee Elena looking into the trophy case is going to be of, if not, the closing shots of the show
I don’t think it is a real scene from the show. They usually do different scenes for the promos that aren’t exactly the same at the episode.
So glad! Can’t wait to see her back and how they close the show😊
It looks like they may opt for human finale for Mystic Falls gang. If brothers sacrifice themselves and with Enzo gone, I can see Elena & Bonnie returning to normal life. But Caroline is a vampire and likes it, unless before dying Stefan convinces her to be human & take cure from him