Vampire Diaries Series Finale Video: Nina Dobrev Speaks in First Teaser

With Kai back on The Vampire Diaries, it was only a matter of time before Elena “Sleepyhead” Gilbert awakened from her supernatural slumber.

The CW on Monday released a 10-second first look (and first listen) at Nina Dobrev‘s long-awaited return for the show’s March 10 series finale: “What happened?” she asks herself as she gazes into the trophy display at Mystic Falls High School. “Why am I here right now?”

Hit PLAY on the finale preview above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: What do you hope will happen when Elena returns?