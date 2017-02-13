Stranger Things First Look: Check Out Spooky New Photos From Season 2

The Stranger Things kids ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Now the Demogorgon… that’s another story.

Netflix has released six new photos from Season 2 of the ’80s-set horror thriller, due to hit the streaming service on Halloween. And the photos give us a closer look at what we first glimpsed in that fantastic Super Bowl trailer: Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the newly right-side-up Will are trick-or-treating, dressed as the heroes of the 1984 big-screen hit Ghostbusters. (And hey, if you look close, Lucas gets to play Venkman!)

VIDEOStranger Things Season 2: Netflix Unveils Trailer, Premiere Date

The other photos show Will walking tentatively back into Hawkins Middle School after his ordeal last season; his mom Joyce looking (of course) stressed-out as she grabs Will by the shoulders; Nancy and Jonathan together again, in a car and gazing at something alarming; and Chief Hopper on a new case, pointing his flashlight into the dark night. (We couldn’t help but notice Eleven’s nowhere to be found in the photos, though.)

For a closer look at the new season of Stranger Things, click through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments to share your Season 2 predictions. Will those Ghostbusters proton packs be any match for the Demogorgon? (Based on that chilling shot of a giant spider in the trailer… we’re guessing not.)