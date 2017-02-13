Stranger Things First Look: Check Out Spooky New Photos From Season 2

The Stranger Things kids ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Now the Demogorgon… that’s another story.
Netflix has released six new photos from Season 2 of the ’80s-set horror thriller, due to hit the streaming service on Halloween. And the photos give us a closer look at what we first glimpsed in that fantastic Super Bowl trailer: Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the newly right-side-up Will are trick-or-treating, dressed as the heroes of the 1984 big-screen hit Ghostbusters. (And hey, if you look close, Lucas gets to play Venkman!)
The other photos show Will walking tentatively back into Hawkins Middle School after his ordeal last season; his mom Joyce looking (of course) stressed-out as she grabs Will by the shoulders; Nancy and Jonathan together again, in a car and gazing at something alarming; and Chief Hopper on a new case, pointing his flashlight into the dark night. (We couldn’t help but notice Eleven’s nowhere to be found in the photos, though.)
For a closer look at the new season of Stranger Things, click through the gallery above — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments to share your Season 2 predictions. Will those Ghostbusters proton packs be any match for the Demogorgon? (Based on that chilling shot of a giant spider in the trailer… we’re guessing not.)